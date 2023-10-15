Roberta Tamondong to host Miss Grand International 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROBERTA TAMONDONG. The Filipina beauty queen will host activities for the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant.

Roberta, who was appointed as MGI 2022 5th runner-up, hosted the swimsuit competition of the 2023 pageant

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Grand International (MGI) organization has tapped the Philippines’ Roberta Tamondong as the pageant’s host for its 2023 competition.

Tamondong hosted both editions of the pageant’s swimsuit competition. The swimsuit segment initially took place on Thursday, October 12, but a rematch was staged again on Saturday, October 14 after several candidates slipped and fell during the first swimsuit catwalk by the beach.

In a Friday, October 13 post, MGI announced that the Miss Grand International 2022 5th runner-up will “serve as our host throughout the pageant.”

As of writing, it remains unclear whether Tamondong will host only the pre-pageant activities or the coronation night as well.

Tamondong, who initially finished in the Top 20 of the 2022 pageant, was appointed by the MGI organization in October 2022 as their new fifth runner-up.

The Miss Grand International 2023 coronation night is set for October 25, with Brazil’s Isabella Menin crowning her successor.

Cagayan de Oro’s Nikki de Moura will be representing the Philippines. She’s the first delegate of the Miss Grand Philippines pageant under ALV Circle.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International title since the pageant was established in 2013. The country’s highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from both Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021). – Rappler.com