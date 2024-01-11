LOOK: Senior citizen among candidates in Miss Universe Philippines-Quezon City pageant

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Jocelyn Cubales, a 69-year-old fashion designer, is among the official candidates of the Miss Universe Philippines-Quezon City (MUPH-QC) pageant.

Jocelyn will compete alongside 14 other beauty queens in hope of representing Quezon City in the national edition of Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

In the official photo released by MUPH-QC on Tuesday, January 9, Jocelyn is described as someone who “believes that the younger generation can learn a lot from her life experiences, most especially her grit.”

Following the announcement of the candidates, her husband Marc Cubales also applauded Jocelyn for pushing through in the competition.

“She’s a woman with honor and dignity who can represent our country well. Her good and honest compassionate heart makes her a real beauty queen to all of us,” he said about her wife.

Marc also shared that Jocelyn is joining the pageant because she wants to “inspire other Filipino women to pursue their passions and achieve their dreams.”

Jocelyn’s participation in the pageant was made possible after the Miss Universe organization announced in September 2023 that they were removing the age restrictions for their candidates starting with their 2024 edition. In its more than 70-year history, the MUO had only allowed women aged between 18 to 28 to participate in the competition.

As of writing, Jocelyn is the first and only senior citizen beauty queen that is competing in any of the Miss Universe Philippines’ local pageants.

However, this won’t be Jocelyn’s first foray into pageantry. In 2017, she represented South Asia in Mrs. Universe.

The coronation night for MUPH-QC is set for February 5.

For their 2024 edition, the MUPH organization has several accredited partners that will select the candidates from their respective localities through local pageants.

Only the winners of these local pageants will be able to participate in the national edition of Miss Universe Philippines. The organization has yet to announce the coronation date for the national pageant. – Rappler.com