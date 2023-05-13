LOOK: Zozibini Tunzi is in Manila for Miss Universe PH 2023 coronation night

ZOZIBINI TUNZI. The beauty queen is in Manila for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s almost showtime at the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night, and Zozobini Tunzi is ready to slay.

On Instagram on Saturday, May 13, the Miss Universe 2019 winner posted a series of photos from the Mall of Asia Arena, where the event will be held.

“Mabuhay Philippines!” she wrote.

Zozibini represented South Africa when was crowned Miss Universe 2019, succeeding the Philippines’ Catriona Gray. She was previously announced as one of the special guests at the coronation night, along with reigning Miss Universe R’bonney Nola Gabriel.

The event will see a new woman taking home the Miss Universe Philippines title. The winner of the pageant will succeed last year’s queen Celeste Cortesi, and will go on to represent the Philippines at Miss Universe. – Rappler.com