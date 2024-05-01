Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios is coming to the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHEYNNIS PALACIOS. The reigning Miss Universe queen is currently on her Asia press tour.

The Nicaraguan beauty queen is arriving in Manila on May 1 and staying until May 7

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua is coming to the Philippines as part of her ongoing Asia tour.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 30, the beauty queen teased her fans that she’s coming to Manila “very, very soon.”

“Looking forward to experiencing their rich culture and exploring all that this amazing city has to offer,” she said.

According to the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization, Sheynnis is arriving in Manila on Wednesday, May 1, and staying until May 7. They added that the beauty queen will also grace various activities for MUPH, although additional details for those events weren’t provided.

As of writing, the MUPH 2024 pageant is currently underway, with 53 delegates competing to succeed Michelle Dee. The MUPH 2024 coronation night is set for May 22, with Sheynnis’ predecessor, Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, set to host.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip had earlier announced that aside from the Philippines, Sheynnis would also be visiting India. As part of the tour, they previously visited other Asian countries such as Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and China.

Sheynnis is the latest Miss Universe winner to visit the Philippines in recent years. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu served as a judge during the MUPH 2022 coronation night, while Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was one of the hosts of the MUPH 2023 coronation night. Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel, meanwhile, is currently in the Philippines for a series of engagements.

Sheynnis was crowned Miss Universe 2023 in November 2023. She was the first representative from Nicaragua to win the title. The Miss Universe 2024 coronation night is set to take place in September in Mexico. – Rappler.com