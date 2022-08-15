‘Panoorin muna nila’: Jane de Leon admits to being affected by ‘Darna’ critics

The actress says she also feels nervous given the high expectations surrounding her portrayal of the iconic superhero

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series premiere, Jane de Leon appealed to critics to give the show a chance.

In a vlog released by Ogie Diaz on Saturday, August 13, the actress talked about her preparations for the role, saying that she feels nervous given the high expectations surrounding the project. She also admitted that she is affected by the bashing she gets for portraying the iconic superhero, even if the project hasn’t even premiered yet.

“Ang sa akin lang, paanorin muna nila ‘yung ‘Darna’ para ma-appreciate nila ‘yung character ko and me as Jane de Leon,” she said. (For me, these critics should watch Darna first so that they could learn to appreciate my character and me as an actress.)

While she gets hurt by the bashing, De Leon said she found a way to turn these into constructive criticisms instead. “Thankful din naman ako kahit papaano na nandyan sila para pagbutihin ko ‘yung mga ginagawa ko, para na rin mas maging strong ako as a person. Hindi lang naman ang binibigay nila sa atin ay sakit sa puso. Kailangan din natin tatagan,” she said.

(I am still thankful that these critics are here to help me improve my craft and for me to come out as a better and stronger person. They don’t only cause us pain, but also teach us to be tough.)

The Darna project had several delays and cast and crew changes since it was first announced in 2014. Directors Erik Matti and Jerold Tarrog and actresses Angel Locsin and Liza Soberano were previously attached to the project before De Leon and Chito S. Roño took over and ABS-CBN announced that the project would push through as a TV series instead of a movie.

Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series will follow the story of Narda (Jane de Leon), the daughter of Leonor Custodio (Iza Calzado) who was the former Darna. She will undergo training from her mother as she’s prepared to accept the magical stone which will transform her into the superheroine and allow her to fight villains.

Janella Salvador, Joshua Garcia, Zaijan Jaranilla, Richard Quan, and Levi Ignacio are also part of the cast. Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series is set to premiere on Monday, August 15. – Rappler.com