Park So-dam, Seo In-guk to star in new fantasy drama

The 'Parasite' star and 'Reply 1997' actor are teaming up for a new drama called 'Death's Game'

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Seo In-guk and actress Park So-dam will be co-starring in a new upcoming fantasy drama called Death’s Game!

According to a Soompi report, the series will be about a man named Choi Yi-jae (played by In-guk) who gets another chance at life after facing death by going back and forth between both worlds 12 times. So-dam will play Death, a non-human “mysterious being” who imposes this arrangement on Yi-jae as he is about to descend to Hell.

Other actors like Choi Si-won, Lee Jae-wook, Jang Seung-jo, and Sung Hoon are reportedly in talks to make special appearances – representing the “different lives of Yi-jae” – in the drama.

Death’s Game, to be directed and written by Ha Byung-hoon (18 Again, Go Back Couple), is set to premiere in late 2023.

So-dam is most known for her role in Oscar-winning film Parasite, which bagged her the Palme d’Or award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. She is also in Cinderella with Four Knights, Record of Youth, A Beautiful Mind, and Special Delivery.

In-guk is also a singer, starting his music career in 2009 after winning reality show Superstar K. His acting roles include Reply 1997, Master’s Sun, Doom At Your Service, Hello Monster, and Cafe Minamdang. – Rappler.com