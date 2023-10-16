FIRST LOOK: Meet the gods, campers of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Also part of the series are Jay Duplass as Hades, Adam Copeland as Ares, and Lin Manuel-Miranda as Hermes

MANILA, Philippines – Camp Half-Blood is waiting for you, demigods! Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series unveiled its first look for its other characters, including major gods, campers, and more.

In a series of posts on Monday, October 16, the show shared stills of several characters from the series.

“A sneak peek before we begin our quest,” the caption read.

⚡️ Jason Mantzoukas is Dionysus AKA Mr. D

⚡️ Glynn Turman is Chiron AKA Mr. Brunner

⚡️ Charlie Bushnell is Luke Castellan

Among those introduced were major gods Lance Reddick as Zeus, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Jay Duplass as Hades, and Adam Copeland as Ares. Percy Jackson and the Olympians was Reddick’s last project before he passed away in March.

Fans were also given a glimpse of some Camp Half-Blood mainstays: Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus aka Mr. D, Glynn Turman as Chiron aka Mr. Brunner, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue.

Other character posters feature Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Lin Manuel-Miranda as Hermes, Megan Mullally as Alecto aka Mrs. Dodds, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, and Suzanne Cryer as Echidna.

⚡️ Virginia Kull is Sally Jackson

⚡️ Timm Sharp is Gabe Ugliano

Walker Scobell was cast as the titular character Percy Jackson, while Leah Sava and Aryan Simhadri are set to play Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase, respectively.

Written by Rick Riordan, the series revolves around young Percy Jackson, the half-human, half-god son of Poseidon who is sent to Camp Half-Blood.

The first two books of the series were previously adapted into films, The Lightning Thief in 2011 and Sea of Monsters in 2013. It starred Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth, and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover, but the films received mixed reviews from critics and the fanbase.

When Disney+ first announced the news of the live-action adaptation in January 2022, Riordan announced that he would be writing the series pilot alongside Jon Steinberg. Steinberg will also be overseeing the series alongside his producing partner Dan Shotz.

On several accounts, the author has assured the fanbase that the upcoming series adaptation will stay faithful to the books.

“If you’re a fan of the books or even just a good adventure, you are going to love the show,” he said.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will start streaming on December 20, 2023. It will be available on Disney+ starting with a two-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases. – Rappler.com