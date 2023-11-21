Looking for Popoy and Basha: PETA opens casting call for ‘One More Chance’ musical

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Those interested to audition can send their online applications until November 26, while rehearsals for the show are slated for mid-February to April 2024

MANILA, Philippines – “Sana ako pa rin. Ako na lang. Ako na lang ulit.” Have you always #related to the Filipino classic hugot movie One More Chance?

Now’s the time to channel your inner Popoy or Basha as the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) announced on Monday, November 20, that they’ve opened auditions for One More Chance: The Musical.

According to the casting brief prepared by PETA, auditionees for the role of Popoy must be male and pass off as an engineer in his 20s. Popoy’s character was also described as a go-getter who always needs to be in control. Meanwhile, Basha will be played by a female who gives the vibes of an architect and shirt designer in her 20s. Basha’s character was also described as “someone who bottles up her emotions for the common good or to avoid confrontation.”

Aside from the roles of Popoy and Basha, PETA is also casting for members of their circle of friends, also known as the Thursday Barkada. A detailed description of each character is listed in the casting brief.

Auditionees should send a video of them singing 16 bars (1 stanza and 1 chorus) of any OPM song, preferably a Ben&Ben song, with a minus one track, as well as a video of them doing four bars of choreography to any contemporary modern music.

They should also record a quick introduction of themselves, stating their name, age, height, and the last production they worked on. Each video must show the full body of the auditionees and should be recorded in landscape mode and in a well-lit room.

Those interested in becoming part of the musical should submit these audition clips, curriculum vitae, and confirmation of availability to this Google form until November 26, 11:59 pm. PETA also noted that late submissions or applications with missing requirements will not be entertained, and auditionees can expect an email confirmation at 6 pm on the day of their submission.

After the online applications, there will be live auditions at the PETA Theater Center on December 4 to 5 from 2 to 10 pm. Meanwhile, callbacks will be held on December 12 and 13, at the same time and venue.

Rehearsals for the show are slated for mid-February to April 2024, while the live shows are expected to run from April to June 2024. Final show dates have yet to be announced.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, One More Chance follows college sweethearts Popoy (John Lloyd Cruz) and Basha (Bea Alonzo) on the verge of a breakup after five years of being together. The film was released in November 2007, while its sequel A Second Chance was released in November 2015.

PETA first announced in late October that they’re adapting the Filipino classic into a musical. The stage adaptation will also feature music from the OPM folk pop band Ben&Ben. – Rappler.com