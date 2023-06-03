The Green Report: Into the world of plant-based eating

In this episode, Jee Geronimo and Iya Gozum invite Rappler’s resident foodies and Life and Style and Entertainment reporters Amanda Lago and Steph Arnaldo as they try the delectable world of plant-based eating

MANILA, Philippines – It’s The Green Report’s first anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than to eat!

In this episode, Jee Geronimo and Iya Gozum invite Rappler’s resident foodies and Life and Style and Entertainment reporters Amanda Lago and Steph Arnaldo as they try the delectable world of plant-based eating.

Special thanks to Shirley’s Just Vegan, The Good Choices PH, The Vegetarian Kitchen, Pizza Plant, Latasia Fushion, Auro Chocolate, and Alt Scoops.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday, June 3, at 5 pm.

Listen to The Green Report on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com