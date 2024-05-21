Renowned painter Araceli Limcaco-Dans dies at 95 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The UP College of Fine Arts describes Dans as an 'exemplary visual artist, pioneering arts educator, and beloved mentor to generation of artists'

MANILA, Philippines – Renowned Filipino painter Araceli Limcaco-Dans passed away on Saturday, May 18. She was 95.

The artist’s son, Benjo, confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 19.

“She leaves a void in our hearts that are also overflowing with so much love,” he wrote. “Mom, thank you for your beautiful light that outshines even the brightest star on the most cloudless of night skies.”

Dans, who finished her degree in Painting from the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts (UPCFA) in 1950, was mentored by National Artist for the Arts Fernando Amorsolo.

In a Facebook post, the UPCFA Admin paid tribute to Dans, describing her as an “exemplary visual artist, pioneering arts educator, and beloved mentor to generations of artists.”

The Leon Gallery also honored Dans for her “unique affinity for capturing the human soul.”

Known for working across different painting styles (oil, watercolor, and acrylic), Dans was most celebrated for her still-life painting, as well as her intricate and heavy embroidery calado weaving style.

Dans was also a pioneer in art education. After graduating from UP, she founded the Department of Fine Arts of the Philippine Women’s University in 1950. In 1963, she reorganized the art program of the Ateneo Grade School department. She also served as the president of the UPCFA Alumni Association.

Throughout her career that spanned nearly eight decades, Dans received several recognitions, including the Presidential Medal of Merit in 2018.

Dans’ art and career was also illustrated in a children’s book Cely’s Crocodile by Gabriela Dans Lee. – Rappler.com