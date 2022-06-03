Choco butternut corndogs? This Manila shop serves them, Korean-style

MANILA, Philippines – Many of you may have already tried the trendy Korean corndog of sausage and melted mozzarella cheese before… but have you ever had it choco butternut-style? And yes, we mean the iconic Filipino donut flavor!

The popular deep-fried Korean street snack is available in different ways – dusted with sugar, covered in potatoes, and/or stuffed with meats and cheeses – but local business Cielle’s Whisk has provided a new, local spin on the crunchy treat by covering it in sweet, orange choco butternut crumbs and filling it with chocolate!

Cielle’s Whisk, known for its homemade choco butternut cake, collaborated with OhMy Jeong Korean Corndog for the new Choco Butternut Overload flavor, which is sugary, chocolatey, and slightly nutty, just like the popular donut flavor. Inside though, is not a hotdog, but rather a silky stream of rich chocolate – a sweet tooth’s dream. It costs P105 per hefty, crunchy stick.

There are also other sweet flavors available: The Oreo Mojo is coated with fine Oreo crumbs and filled with a sweet, milky filling, while the Perfect Matcha makes use of the subtle green tea flavor and a similarly-flavored sweet sauce inside. They also cost P105 each.

If you’re looking for a more basic option, there’s always the Full Mozza with Potato (P95) flavor and the Spam/Mozza Plain (P85). The corndogs come with a thick sausage and savory melted mozzarella cheese inside, with a sweet breading for some contrast. They come with free dips of your choice: ketchup, honey mustard, mayo, and/or cheese.

If you’re here for just the sweets, try out the Sweet Tooth Box (P505), a box of five corndogs: two choco butternut, two Oreo, and one matcha.

OhMy Jeong Korean Cordog’s store is located in front of Most Holy Trinity Parish Church in Sampaloc, Manila, and is open from 12 pm until 9 pm every day. It’s also available for delivery via GrabFood and foodpanda. Customers can also order through Cielle’s Whisk’s hub in the same area via Instagram.