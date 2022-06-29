Help out our farmers! Here’s a list of local rescue buys to support

Social enterprise Rural Rising is selling 10 kilos of kamatis for just P299, among other locally-grown produce at affordable prices

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for concrete ways to directly support our hardworking farmers from home? Social enterprise Rural Rising is here to help; its advocacy is to “spur the rural economy” by bridging the gap between urban customers and farmers around the country through bulk rescue buys of locally-grown gulay and fruits, delivering them from various provinces to customers in Metro Manila.

Rural Rising founders Ace and Andie Estrada are committed to fostering “rural prosperity” by bringing the best of our countrysides straight to the city through agri-entrepreneurship. They’re in direct contact with different farmers from the farthest-flung regions who regularly appeal for help when there is not enough demand for an oversupply of their produce. In the end, the fruits of their labor spoil and they end up taking home nothing.

Because of this problem, Rural Rising holds rescue buys of various produce at affordable, farm-gate prices. We’ll be regularly updating this list as more rescue buys are announced, but for now, here’s how you can support our local farmers!

‘Hinagpis ng Kamatis’ Rescue Buy

Rural Rising is helping out tomato farmers from Tinoc, Ifugao – specifically, from Brgy. Ap-apid – who been hard-hit by a sudden hailstorm. For just P299, customers can get up to 10 kilos of fresh tomatoes via online link.

The dispatch date for this rescue buy is approximately three days after stocks run out. Customers can pick up their loot at the RuRi House (72 Maayusin Street, UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City) or at RuRi South (Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa).

Semini Watermelons Rescue Buy

Last June 27, Rural Rising held a rescue buy of watermelons from the farmers of Magumbali in Candaba, Pampanga. For P240, customers could get five kilos worth of pakwan.

Lemons Rescue Buy

Yellow and green lemons from Benguet farmers were also on sale last week for just P400 to P450 per 10 kilos.

Aside from rescue buys, Rural Rising’s agriculture initiatives include the Box-All-You-Can event in Ayala Malls, where customers can stuff one box with as many local gulay and fruits as they can for just P699 under 10 minutes, directly sourced from different farming communities around the country. So far, Rural Rising has held this at Nuvali, Market! Market!, UP Town Center, Glorietta, and Alabang Town Center. Upcoming locations include AyalaMalls Marquee in Angeles, Pampanga (August 6-7) and Alabang Town Center (July 8-10).

Rural Rising also recently helped out Guimaras farmers by hosting a Mango Eat-All-You-Can event at P200 per head at Market! Market! last June 12. – Rappler.com