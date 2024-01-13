New year, new eats! Restaurants, chains opening around Metro Manila in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Save the dates, your money, and your appetites, people – 2024 is looking to be a fun and filled year of new eats and new names set to open in the Philippines very soon!

Despite the unfortunate closures of well-loved names in 2023, it’s safe to say that the local F&B industry has been on the road to recovery since the pandemic. To add to the successful expansion of province-based chains around Metro Manila and the openings of famous overseas names last year, here are some local and international restaurants and chains to look forward to this year!

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

Yes, chef! In November, the Gordon Ramsay brand announced that its first Philippine restaurant would be opening at the Newport World Resorts (NWR) in Pasay City in the second quarter of 2024.

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, helmed by the Hell’s Kitchen host and the celebrity chef himself, is slated to be one of NWR’s biggest restaurants to date. On the menu will be a curated selection of rare breed steaks, grilled specialties, and fresh market seafood, plus Ramsay’s iconic beef Wellington as well.

Fogo de Chão

Brazil’s award-winning steakhouse Fogo de Chão is heading to Glorietta 4 in Makati City this year!

The Bistro Group first announced its upcoming arrival to the country in July 2022, marking the internationally-renowned restaurant’s first foray into Asia.

The Philippine menu will offer the South Brazilian restaurant’s premium filet mignon, bone-in cowboy ribeye, beef ribs, seafood ala carte, dry-aged wagyu cuts, and lamb chops. The resident “churrascaria” also offers its house specialties of Picanha – a prime cut of the top sirloin – and Fraldinha, strongly marbled bottom sirloin, served with authentic chimichurri sauce.

Founded in 1979, Fogo de Chão is best known for its use of churrasco, the cooking technique of “roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame.” Churrasco is the Portuguese/Spanish term for “grilled beef” from the cuisines of Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. Gaucho chefs carefully prepare, butcher, grill, and carve these tender meat cuts tableside, and typically season the meat platters with cumin, cilantro, oregano, turmeric, coriander, parsley, annatto, and other native spices and herbs.

Fogo de Chão is headquartered in the US and currently has 66 branches across Brazil, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the US, and the Middle East. Its São Paulo branch is part of the 2020 Michelin Guide of Brazil.

Morton’s Steakhouse

Word on the street is that popular US steak restaurant Morton’s Steakhouse is set to open in two Philippine locations – Inquirer reported in November 2022 that the chain signed up for a space in Ayala Triangle Tower Two, Makati City, while Spot.PH also spotted its sign on the ground floor of Uptown Eastgate Tower, Bonifacio Global City.

The Bistro Group is reportedly bringing the brand here in the second quarter of 2024.

The renowned steakhouse – which was founded in Chicago in 1978 – is famous for its prime-aged steaks. Since then, Morton’s has ventured to Toronto, Mexico, Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Del Union

Coming in hot from La Union is the surf spot’s beloved coffee shop El Union, whose team is bringing a new concept called Del Union to the ground floor of Fully Booked, Bonifacio Global City!

Considered El Union’s first Metro Manila branch, Del Union will be a coffee and sandwich shop that aims to reimagine the local coffee experience for urban dwellers by bringing a taste of provincial life to the urban jungle.

Inspired by the success of El Union, Del Union will not only serve its signature horchata, coffee, and grilled cheese, but will also feature hearty new sandwiches crafted by Chef EJ Lagman of MAKAN at Eliseos, a well-loved restaurant in La Union. Expect a charred tenderloin beef sandwich with smoked aioli; beet, leek, and ginger on focaccia; and even all-veggie options! Most dishes will highlight produce from the north.

Iai

When one door closes, another one opens! Chef Bruce Ricketts closed down his award-winning omakase Mecha Uma in BGC in December, but is gearing up for mid-2024 with a new concept called Iai Manila, an “innovative sushi kappo” and chef’s counter in Metro Manila.

Chef Bruce Ricketts is also also behind Parañaque gem Sensei Sushi, Japanese fusion resto Ooma, and Mexican joint La Chinesca. As of writing, Iai already has its own Instagram page, but with no posts yet.

Mecha Uma was known as the country’s “first chef’s counter offering an innovative, seasonal omakase experience.”

Earth Kitchen

Organic neighborhood favorite Earth Kitchen, located along White Plains, Quezon City, closed down in July 2023, reassuring patrons that a “next chapter” was in store at a “new and better space.”

However, the wholesome dining restaurant has remained active on social media, with its latest post on January 10 announcing that Earth Kitchen will be back soon with more “fresh and sustainable dining options!”

Earth Kitchen opened its first and sole branch in White Plains in 2015, with an advocacy to eat clean, sustainable, and healthy, while supporting our local farmers and indigenous communities. – Rappler.com