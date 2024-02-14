4 new al fresco dining destinations in Angeles City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Piña Kitchen and Cafe, Kynd Dining, Muni's Sunset Lounge Cafe, and Sage by Ardesia

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – New secret garden-like cafes and restaurants have emerged in Angeles City in Pampanga, perfect for couples looking for romantic dinner dates with the sunset as their backdrop.

The city’s newest outdoor dining destinations – Piña Kitchen and Cafe, Kynd Dining, Muni Phils, and Sage by Ardesia – are just 15 minutes away from Clark Freeport Zone.

Piña Kitchen and Cafe

PINA KITCHEN AND CAFE. Giving an urban tropical vibe in the highlands of Angeles City. Photo by Joann Manabat

Sophisticated dining Piña Kitchen and Coffee has a tropical ambience that matches its Asian cuisine centered on Philippine fusion.

Opened in December 2023, Piña has been collaborating with the nearby Aeta community to provide their produce needs and carry out a farm-to-table experience.

On Valentine’s Day, Piña arranged a special schedule and prepared a three-course menu for couples planning. Their regular menu offerings will still be available to groups dining together. You can try some their savory piña (pineapple) dishes.

Al fresco area. Photo by Joann Manabat

Located at Purok 2, Bliss, Barangay Sapangbato, Piña Kitchen and Cafe is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm For reservations, call or send a text message to 09620716998.

Social media accounts: @pina_kitchenandcoffee on Instagram, Piña Dining and Coffee on Facebook.

Kynd Dining

KYND DINING. Dining with a view of lush greenery. Photo by Joann Manabat

Not far from Piña is Kynd Dining locaed in the highlands of Barangay Sapangbato in Angeles City.

Inspired by Ubud town in Bali, Indonesia, Kynd offers views of the lush mountain greenery and the Angeles City watershed.

Kynd opened its doors in June 2023, serving mostly Filipino fusion dishes such as Okoy, Tinapa Paté, and Crispy Pork Kare-Kare, as well as a selection of cocktails.

Al fresco area. Photo by Joann Manabat

Enjoy a sunset dinner in a special tablescape for Valentine’s Day at their al fresco dining area.

Accepting walk-ins on a first come, first serve basis, even on Valentine’s Day, Kynd Dining is open every Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm. For reservations call or text 09285100628

Social media accounts: @kynd.dining on Instagram, KYND Dining on Facebook.

Muni’s Sunset Lounge Cafe

MUNI PHILS. A little paradise under the sun, moon, and stars. Photo by Joann Manabat

Casual dining restaurant Muni’s Sunset Lounge Cafe boasts of one of the best views in the whole of Pampanga: Mount Arayat as well as the city scape.

Muni offers simple pasta dishes and sandwiches perfect for casual dinner dates.

Also located in Purok 2, Bliss, Muni opened their little paradise in May 2022 as a bed and breakfast with four kubo (nipa hut) rooms each with a bathtub and a semi-outdoor shower area. Pets are also welcome.

Sunset Lounge Cafe. Photo by Joann Manabat

Muni’s Sunset Lounge Cafe is open daily from 3 pm to 9 pm. For inquiries and bookings, send a message to 09938677526.

Look for them in their socials via Instagram and Facebook: @muni.phils

Sage by Ardesia

SAGE BY ARDESIA. Semi-fine dining restaurant perfect for an intimate mise-en-scene. Photo by Joann Manabat

A reservation-only, semi-fine dining restaurant, Sage by Ardesia is perfect for special dinner dates with your equally special someone.

Opened in January 2024, Sage sources its ingredients from a local farm.

Their must-try include pizza and pasta dishes such as Margherita and Pistachio Mortadella, as well as Tagliatelli Tartufo and Tagliatelle al Nero con Frutti di Mare. Gluten-free options are also available for any of their pasta dishes, upon request.

A spacious outdoor setting by the pond. Photo by Joann Manabat

Located at Jose P. Laurel Avenue, Barangay Margot, Sage by Ardesia is open daily from 11 am to 10 pm They also welcome intimate parties. To book your table, you may text or call 09175340111.

Look for them via Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok: @sagebyardesia – Rappler.com