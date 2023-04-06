The Bowery in BGC closes down

The popular nightlife spot is 'signing off for now' after 9 years

MANILA, Philippines – After nine years, popular nightlife spot The Bowery in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is signing off for now.

The New York-style resto and cocktail bar announced its closure on Instagram on Monday, April 3, thanking its patrons for a “smashing good awesome amazing 9 years.”

“We love you more than words can say. We aren’t saying goodbye. We are saying – see you soon. But for now, this is Bowery, signing off,” The Bowery added. Sounds like a new concept by the same group may be in the works soon!

The Bowery was founded in 2014 by Chef Cuit Kaufman and his team, who are also behind Borough, Nolita, and LES Bagels.

The “snug, contemporary American comfort food restaurant” was inspired by the American bistro pub concept and New York’s popular neighborhood.

The Bowery was known for its laidback nightlife ambiance, all-day breakfast menu, sandwiches, bar chow, handcrafted happy hour cocktails, and late hours. It was located at the ground floor of Rizal Dr., corner 29th street, Rizal Drive, Taguig City. – Rappler.com