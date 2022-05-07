Drop that routine! Skincare treatments, items to pamper Mom (and yourself) with

MANILA, Philippines – Flowers and food aside, nothing says “Moms deserve the best” than a stress-free, relaxing day all to herself, which includes a whole lot of TLC, pampering, and skincare. Even after Mother’s Day, the best way to treat the number one superwoman in your life is with the royal special treatment – this could mean a luxurious facial and new skin-loving products that’ll make her feel beautiful, inside and out.

So why not say it with skincare? For moms looking to stay youthful, enjoy some me-time, and destress and relax, here are a few ideas to surprise Mom with (and yourself), any day of the year!

Belo’s Botanicals Facial

A popular household brand for high-end pampering and celebrity-loved treatments, Belo also has a line of facials and treatments that are just as relaxing and effective but won’t have to break the bank, just like the crowd-favorite Botanicals Facial – it’s simple, straight-to-the-point, and gets the job done.

Perfect for all skin types, the Belo Botanicals Facial is a favorite go-to facial for skincare beginners – it simply focuses on gentle exfoliation to remove skin impurities, which helps to smoothen your skin. It starts off with facial cleansing, all-natural exfoliation, steaming, and a gentle pricking of blackheads and pimples. Plus points for the relaxing lavender essential oil your specialist lets you inhale before the 45-minute session!

BOTANICALS FACIAL. Photo courtesy of Belo

The treatment doesn’t feel harsh on the skin, and leaves you with a fresh, clean, and zit-free face afterwards. You can have the Botanicals Facial every two to four weeks to “boost skin vitality,” the medical-aesthetic clinic said.

ZO Brightalive Skin Brightener

A trusted beauty product is always a good addition to take home after a refreshing facial, and Dr. Vickie Belo of Belo Medical Group swears by the celebrity favorite ZO Brightalive Skin Brightener, a powerful non-retinol skin brightener that also acts like a potent hydration serum. If your skin concerns range from uneven skin tone to dark sun spots, this lightweight, easy-to-apply serum can help even your skin tone out, lighten those blemishes, and reduce pigmentation.

ZO SKINCARE SET. Photo courtesy of Belo

Among its other premium ingredients are papain for exfoliation, glycerin to restore moisture, and natural extracts and seed oils that soothe dry, irritated skin. Just a small dollop daily is enough – spread it over a clean, dry face as part of your day or night skincare routine. It doesn’t feel heavy or sticky on the skin, so that’s a plus!

Facial Care Centre’s Fire & Ice Facial

If you’re looking for something new and exciting to try, Facial Care Centre (FCC) has a new Fire & Ice Facial perfect for the summer – it combines thermal and cryo therapies in one relaxing yet invigorating facial. It promotes skin health and rejuvenation by smoothening skin, refining pores, and blessing you with a fresh, dewy glow.

The treatment first uses electroporation, which makes use of mild electric pulses to “open up” your pores so skincare products can better be penetrated into your skin. Next is the FIRE part – and don’t be scared! Even though the heat can reach up to 40 degrees, it doesn’t hurt or sting so much – the heat can actually be very relaxing, and is applied gently in strokes. It can get tingly from time to time, if you have sensitive skin.

FIRE & ICE. Photo courtesy of Facial Care Centre

Once the heat opens up your pores some more, a cool layer of centella asiatica gel – a popular skincare ingredient – is applied on your skin via massage. The antioxidant-rich Centella Asiatica is rehydrating and anti-inflammatory; it helps repair red, dry, irritated skin and increase collagen production. Both the heat and the gel help to increase circulation, giving your skin an elasticity boost.

Then comes the ICE! On a hot day, this feels like heaven – this portion feels like an ice cube being gently massaged all over your face at sub-zero levels of eight degrees. The cold temperature helps to tighten pores and smoothen skin at the same time. Afterwards, an ultrasonic skin scrubber is used to deep cleanse your skin of any dirt, oil, impurities, and exfoliate the dead skin cells away.

Lastly, iontophoresis is done, which uses positive and negative electric currents (non-painful) to ionize hyaluronic acid for extra rehydration of the skin, creating a supple, plumping effect that gives off that well-rested, healthy, and post-beauty sleep glow. At the end of the treatment, you’ll feel like a new woman, sans any dry, dull skin. The Fire and Ice Facial, which is recommended for brides-to-be or before any special occasion, leaves you with a dewy, radiant, well-hydrated feeling that lasts even a day after your treatment.

Facial Care Centre’s Repechage 4-Layer Facial

Facial Care Centre also offers the FCC-exclusive, New York-famous Repechage 4-Layer Facial that will make Mom feel like a truly pampered queen! It features Laminaria Digitata seaweed filtrate, which is rich in 12 vitamins and 18 amino acids.

REPECHAGE. Photo courtesy of Facial Care Centre

It’s a nourishing, anti-aging, 90-minute facial treatment that refreshes and re-balances your skin with four nourishing layers: C-Serum (Vitami C and Carrageenan); Hydrating Cream (seaweeds, lactic acid, AHA complex); Seaweed Mask; and Mineral Mask. If you want to bring more life into dehydrated, stressed, and dull skin, the 4-Layer Facial will help address revitalization concerns by deeply cleansing and intensely rehydrating your skin.

Kiehl’s New Limited-Edition Line

We’re also suckers for super cute packaging, and luckily, apothecary skincare brand Kiehl’s just launched its latest limited-edition, Philippines-themed packaging for its cult-favorite products.

FACIAL CREAM. Photo courtesy of Kiehl’s Philippines

The adorable, hand-drawn, colorful illustrations of Filipino symbols and icons are featured in Kiehl’s select best-sellers that any mother would appreciate – there’s the Ultra Facial Cream, a lightweight hydrating moisturizer that’s good for day use or at night. Its 24-hour hydration helps to keep your skin soft, smooth, and supple; Kiehl’s uses olive-derived squalene and glacial glycoprotein for maximum moisture to protect your skin from dryness.

CALENDULA TONER. Photo courtesy of Kiehl’s Philippines

The Calendula Toner is also a reliable, favorite, alcohol-free toner that is gently formulated with calendula that helps with reducing redness, oiliness, and rough skin texture. It’s good for normal-to-oily skin that needs soothing and balancing.

RETINOL SERUM. Photo courtesy of Kiehl’s Philippines

Lastly is the Kiehl’s Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Retinol Serum from the Dermatologist Solutions line, which makes use of the potent ingredient of retinol, which is typically used for anti-aging skincare, as it helps with firmness and the improving of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s a good item to add to your youthful complexion skincare arsenal; it also refines skin texture and helps keep your complexion smooth.

Garnier, Snailwhite: Bang-for-your-buck drugstore items

The great thing about drugstore skincare items is that it’s accessible, affordable, and can also prove effective for certain skin types. If your mom is a fan of Garnier’s line of brightening products, the new Vitamin C Ampoule Serum is a worthy addition to her skincare routine for a week, especially if she struggles with dark spots, hyperpigmentation, blemishes, and dull, damaged skin.

AMPOULE. Photo courtesy of Garnier

Ampoule serums are more potent than regular serums, but can act as a complement to them. Ampoules are usually used for only a certain duration (six to seven days) to achieve the desired results; in this case, Garnier’s clinically-proven Vitamin C Ampoule helps to fade out dark circles, spots, and discoloration using its power 3% Vitamin C and Niacinamide combo. The latter ingredient is known for its brightening and skin barrier-strengthening properties.

Drugstore brand Snailwhite also has its own “instant glow” potion called Beauty Glow Drops, a lightweight facial oil that can act as a potent serum or a hydrating moisturizer, without making you feel greasy.

BEAUTY GLOW DROPS. Photo courtesy of Snailwhite

It’s made with a blend of snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin C, so it can also address any dullness or dark pots. Its potent blend of Almond Oil, Grapeseed Oil, and Chia Seed Oil also help to give you that illuminated, dewy skin glow quickly – just apply three drops onto clean, post-toner skin and massage gently.

CC CREAM. Photo courtesy of Snailwhite

Of course, sunscreen is the golden rule of skincare, and Snailwhite’s CC Sunscreen SPF50+ is a good product to start with. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and easily absorbable, and also acts as a tinted moisturizer. – Rappler.com