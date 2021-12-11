LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez is fiery in red in evening gown segment of Miss Universe 2021

The Cebuana beauty queen heats things up in an asymmetrically-cut bold red dress by Francis Libiran

Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez heated up the competition during the Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries, donning a stunning, fiery red gown during the evening gown competition in Israel on Saturday, December 11 (Manila time).

“Luigi’s fire from within is in full effect,” the Miss Universe Philippines organization wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of the 26-year-old beauty queen in the asymmetrically-cut red dress by acclaimed Filipino fashion designer Francis Libiran.

“More than any color, red is loaded for action,” the organization added.

“[She] confidently flaunts effortless Filipina beauty on the Miss Universe stage, wearing an asymmetrically-cut red dress with bejeweled linear patterns,” Libiran wrote.

He called the look “bold and feisty,” describing the color red as a “symbol of bravery and courage, especially for the Filipino.”

“This bejeweled gown seamlessly evokes the mysterious allure of our own Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez. Intricately embellished with fine embroidery and beadwork, the dress symbolizes the country’s optimism and fighting spirit,” Libiran added, also sharing a snippet of Beatrice confidently walking down the runway in the gown.

The Cebuana bet also wowed audiences in her “Bakunawa” national costume during the preliminaries, designed by Axel Que of Cebu City and Bulacan’s Manny Halasan. In her introduction video released on Monday, December 6, she talked about being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Miss Universe 2021 coronation night is scheduled on December 12 (December 13, Manila time). Beatrice is vying to be the fifth Filipino to take home the crown. – Rappler.com