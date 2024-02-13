LIST: 10 spots in Cebu for a romantic Valentine’s Day 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROMANCE. A simple dinner date or a trip to the museum is guaranteed to sweep your partner right off of their feet.

CEBU, Philippines – ‘Tis the season of hearts, flowers, and kisses once again in the romantic island of Cebu, and because of this, it’s time to take your lover on a sweet and intimate getaway.

There are plenty of options in Cebu. From visiting art museums or playing in arcades to baking cupcakes or stargazing, you definitely won’t run out of places to go.

Some of these places, especially the newly established spots, even provide special discounts for couples going out on dates on February 14.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that dates don’t have to be expensive and that what really matters is the time and effort you put into making a memory worth keeping with the one you truly care about.

So, for our lovebirds in Cebu, we’ve listed down 10 spots that you can go to for a romantic Valentine’s Day 2024:

National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu

Museums are one of the best places to go to when trying to know more about your partner on a deeper level, especially if it’s the first date.

At the National Museum of the Philippines in Cebu, you’ll find plenty of art installations and paintings that can potentially invoke your significant other’s “inner artist.”

The museum also offers galleries that showcase Cebu’s richness in history, culture, and nature, allowing couples to engage in meaningful conversations on life and everything in between.

The best part is that admission is free. If you’d like to go there this Valentine’s Day, it’s open from 9 am to 6 pm and is located in Plaza Independencia, near Fort San Pedro.

Museum of Emotions

Getting vulnerable with your partner can be difficult but if you need help with expressing your emotions, you can try going to the Museum of Emotions in Ayala Center Cebu.

This experiential museum provides quirky art displays that correspond to every feeling on the spectrum. Each of the galleries carry a dominant color and Insta-worthy booths to help couples connect with their emotions.

“The purpose of the museum is to educate its guests that everyone’s emotions matter and to create a space where their feelings are understood,” the museum’s website reads.

Tickets to the museum cost around P499 and include a 2-hour “self-care” tour. The museum is open between 12 pm to 9 pm daily and the last call to enter the museum is at 7 pm.

For Valentine’s Day, paying couples can bring a “third-wheel” to enjoy the museum for free.

Bakespace PH

Nothing quite beats the smell of romance like the loving fragrance of freshly baked cupcakes made just for you. At Bakespace PH, you’ll have plenty of resources at your disposal to make the perfect cake for the one you love.

Found in Paseo Arcenas in Banawa, Cebu City, Bakespace PH is the queen city’s first experiential DIY baking studio.

For a minimum of P439, you can book a session to bake chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and artisanal cakes. Each of the sessions last around 2 and a half hours, depending on the difficulty of the cake, and you can also take the lesson either alone or with a partner.

This Valentine’s Day, Bakespace PH is offering a Duo promo for P1,749 for a Premium Red Velvet Cake session. Check it out on their official Facebook page here.

Bakespace PH is open daily from 10 am to 9:30 pm.

The Bear Cave

Painting is a great activity to do when you just want to let loose and be creative. Doing it with the one you love, of course, makes it even better!

This Valentine’s Day, why not try painting bears (you read that right — bears)! The Bear Cave art studio provides a selection of white bear-shaped figure canvases for art lovers to design and paint over using fluid art techniques.

Instructors will be present during sessions to help you learn how to paint abstract and colorful patterns. The studio currently offers packages ranging from P350 to P15,000, depending on the size of the bear you want to paint.

For February, the studio provides special couple packages so that you and your significant other can have bears that you can paint and exchange with. Price starts at P2,300.

If you’d like to try this out, The Bear Cave is located at One Paseo in Banilad, Cebu City. They are open from Monday to Friday, 11 am to 7 pm.

Akutsu Cebu Observatory

If you’ve watched The Fault In Our Stars then this spot in Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City is definitely the place for you.

At the Akutsu Cebu Observatory, couples can get great views of the stars and heavenly bodies for only P599. Besides stargazing, you get access to high-grade telescopes, an educational tour, and a meal good for one serving.

The observatory is open daily from 4 pm to 10 pm. If you’d like to know more about the facility, visit their official Facebook page here.

Tuslob Buwa in Pasil

If street food is more of your thing, then heading to Barangay Pasil in Cebu City is one of the best places to go for a unique romantic experience.

In Pasil, there are plenty of food stands that sell the famous Tuslob Buwa — an exotic dish made from pig’s brains, liver, and pork broth. Students, especially those going out on dates, flock to the neighborhood for the special meal.

TUSLOB BUWA. The stew made out of pig’s brains is a street food staple in Cebu. Contributed photo

The rates usually range between P100 to P200 for a set that includes the Tuslob Buwa and pieces of “puso” (hanging rice).

Maya Mexican Restaurant

Love is a dance made for two and at Maya Mexican Restaurant, Salsa Night just so happens to land on Valentine’s Day!

Located at Crossroads in Cebu City, the modern Mexican restaurant offers a wide variety of delicious meals, a collection of quality liquor, and even a dance floor for passionate lovers.

Every Wednesday at 9 pm, the upper floor of the restaurant opens its ballroom where guests can vibe and move to the rhythm of their favorite salsa and reggaeton music. There are even professionals who can provide quick lessons.

The restaurant opens at 5 pm and closes at 12 midnight. If you’d like to book a table, you can contact them on their official Facebook page here.

Cur8

At the end of the day, a glass of wine and a full-course dinner makes for a very intimate evening for lovers both old and new. This Valentine’s, Cur8, a must-try modern Asian restaurant, has prepared a specially-curated menu for those who are in love.

The menu starts with Cur8’s Pork Trotter & Scallop Soup and is followed by a Cold Vermicelli Salad. Guests will be given the choice of getting their specialty Beef Short Rib Curry or Smoked Chicken for the main course.

And for dessert? Caramelized Coconut Mousse and a complimentary glass of wine, accompanied by a special violin performance for that “extra sprinkle of romance.”

The entire dining experience costs P2,500 and bookings can be made on the Cur8’s social media page here. The restaurant is located in the Banilad Town Centre in Cebu City and is open daily from 11 am to 12 am.

Buhi Bar

Sometimes, a cozy night out is all you need for romance to bloom. If you want to keep it “low-key,” couples can chill at the Buhi Bar at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

Besides the Instagrammable interior of the bar’s cave-like structure, couples can enjoy seasoned drinks crafted by their in-house mixologists and music by local DJ’s.

Couples can try Buhi’s signature drinks and dishes like the Buhi Mule, a mix of vodka, orange, citrus, and ginger ale. There’s also the La Brushettona, a combination of Italian cured pork fat with honey on toasted bread.

While it’s located inside the resort, Buhi is open for all walk-in guests. The bar is open from 2 pm to 12 am and follows a first-come-first-serve policy. – Rappler.com