Ex-mayor of Anda town in Pangasinan shot dead

The suspect in the killing of former Anda mayor Aldrin Cerdan is arrested soon after the shooting

DAGUPAN, Pangasinan – Former Anda town mayor Aldrin Cerdan was shot dead on Saturday morning, January 1, at his farm in Barangay Namagbagan, Anda.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ferdinand de Asis, information officer of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office, told reporters around 2:30 pm that cops arrested a suspect, William Cagampan alias Dugong.

Initial reports from the provincial police said Cerdan was resting when Cagampan arrived onboard his motorcycle around 11:30 am.

Police said they had a conversation before Cagampan opened fire with an M16 rifle.

Cerdan was rushed to the town’s rural health unit, but later succumbed to his wounds, De Asis said.

Police arrested Cagampan in a follow-up operation after tips from witnesses. The investigation is still ongoing. – Rappler.com