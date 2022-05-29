7 fishermen missing, 13 rescued after boat collision in Agutaya, Palawan

RESCUED. Thirteen out of the 20 fishermen of FB Jot-18 pose for a picture after they were rescued on May 28, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine authorities continue to search for seven fishermen who went missing after their fishing boat FB Jot-18 collided with a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands on Saturday, May 28.

In a statement on Sunday, May 29, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the MV Happy Hiro vessel hit the Filipino fishing boat in the vicinity waters off Maracanao Island in Agutaya, Palawan.

A transiting fishing boat was able to rescue 13 out of the 20 Filipino fisherfolk aboard FB Jot-18, but seven remain missing as of Sunday.

The rescued fishermen of FB Jot-18 are mostly residents of Bantayan Island in Cebu, while one hails from Estancia, Iloilo. They are as follows:

Donde Petiero

Roderico Mata

Randy Mata

Renie Espinosa

Mario Quezon

Sammuel Ducay

Rendil Dela Peña

Martin E. Flores Jr.

Jupiter Jbañiez

Andring Pasicaran

Jonel Mata

Joemar Pahid

Arjay Barsaga

The rescued fishermen were later transferred to MV Happy Hiro, which then brought them to the vicinity waters off Lipata in Culasi, Antique. They were then ferried to the shoreline in Panglao.

Twelve out of the 13 rescued fishermen sustained scratches, while one had a minor wound on his hound, according to MV Happy Hiro’s medical officer Mckinley Amante.

The PCG’s BRP Suluan, Station Cuyo, and Sub-station Agutay in Iloilo continue to search for the seven missing fishermen. – Rappler.com