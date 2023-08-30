Philippines
Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 31, 2023
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, August 31, 2023, due to Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, August 31, due to the effects of Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Abra – all levels (public and private)
  • Baguio City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Philippine tropical cyclones

southwest monsoon