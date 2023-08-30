WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 31, 2023

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, August 31, 2023, due to Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, August 31, due to the effects of Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra – all levels (public and private)
- Baguio City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
– Rappler.com
ALSO ON RAPPLER
- Sandro Marcos ends OVP budget hearing before P500-M confidential fund is questioned
- SC to Cagayan Governor Mamba: Why should we not hold you in contempt?
- WATCH: John Frances Ompad, another teen killed by a cop
- ‘I want my family to be happy’: KC Concepcion on unfollowing Kiko, Frankie Pangilinan on IG
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.