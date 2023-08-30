WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 31, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, August 31, 2023, due to Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, August 31, due to the effects of Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra – all levels (public and private)

Baguio City – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER