CHR to Marcos gov’t: ICC probe chance to prove commitment to accountability

Families of victims of extrajudicial killings, along with human rights advocates, lit candles beside the portraits of their deceased relatives, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) handed down its decision to deny the Philippine government and allowed the resumption of investigations into drug war-related killings in the country and the alleged death squad in Davao City under the leadership of former president Rodrigo Duterte, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on July 18, 2023,

The Commission on Human Rights says it is 'willing, ready, and able to assist the government so it may better comply with its obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of all, especially the vulnerable and aggrieved'

MANILA, Philippines – The latest ruling of the International Criminal Court (ICC) allowing the continuation of an investigation into killings in Davao City and Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs is an “opportunity” for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to show his commitment to human rights, the Commission on Human Rights said on Wednesday, July 19.

“As the country’s independent national human rights institution, CHR encourages the Government of the Philippines to view this decision as an opportunity to give better meaning to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment at the onset of his presidency to ensure a ‘high-level of accountability’ for human rights violations during his term,” the CHR said in a statement.

The ICC appeals chamber on Tuesday, July 18, blocked the Philippine government’s bid to end Prosecutor Karim Khan’s investigation. The chamber, deciding by a majority, found that “the pre-trial chamber did not err in law” in allowing the resumption of the investigation in January 2023.

This move, CHR acknowledged, is “part of due process meant to uphold the rights of victims, as well as the accused, through a fair and impartial procedure with the end view of exacting truth and, later on, accountability from the perpetrators if and when guilt is established.”

The CHR said it “is willing, ready, and able to assist the government so it may better comply with its obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of all, especially the vulnerable and aggrieved,” it said.

“CHR supports the reforms pushed by this administration, we hope these efforts ultimately yield justice for the victims and better respect for the human rights and dignity for all,” it added.

The Office of the Solicitor General, meanwhile, expressed disappointment over the judgement which, it claimed, refuses to recognize the Philippine government’s “primary and sovereign right to investigate serious crimes.”

At least 6,252 people were killed during anti-illegal drug operations alone under Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs, as of May 31, 2022. This death toll excludes victims of vigilante-style killings, which, according to human rights groups, increases the number up to around 30,000.

Only a few have been convicted in drug war-related killings, including the policemen involved in the deaths of teens Kian delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman.

The CHR, mandated by the 1987 Philippine Constitution to probe state abuses, was heavily demonized and attacked during the Duterte administration. While it had its own investigations, the commission faced several challenges brought about by Duterte himself.

In a May 2022 report, the CHR said its investigations into drug-related killings were “hampered by the predilection and uncooperativeness” of government agencies. Subpoenas and requests for vital reports and documents were often “refused, denied, or ignored.” – Rappler.com