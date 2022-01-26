Aklan reports first COVID-19 Omicron case

VACCINATION. In this file photo, a COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a minor in Aklan on January 18, 2021.

(1st UPDATE) Governor Florencio Miraflores says the province has newborns infected with COVID-19 by unvaccinated mothers

KALIBO, Aklan – The Aklan Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Wednesday, January 26, reported the province’s first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Dr. Cornelio Cuachon of the PHO said the case was a 42-year-old female from Batan town. The patient has already recovered.

She underwent a swab test on December 26, 2021, after showing symptoms. The PHO sent her test samples to the Philippine Genome Center on January 7.

“We advise the public to remain calm and vigilant ,” Cuachon said.

Aklan was one of several Western Visayas provinces tagged as critical areas by the Department of Health (DOH). The government’s interagency task force (IATF) has placed it under Alert Level 3.

The DOH Western Visayas on Tuesday, January 25, reported 1,892 active cases and 61 new cases in Aklan.

The DOH’s January 23 status report, meanwhile, showed an average daily attack rate of 15.75 per 100,000 population for the province, which has a total population of 616,000. However, Aklan’s healthcare utilization risk was still considered low risk, with less than half of COVID-19 hospital ward beds and isolation facility beds occupied.

Half of all hospital admissions were just mild cases, while a quarter were severe and another quarter critical. There have been 10 deaths from COVID-19 since December 26, 2021.

Governor Florencio Miraflores reported last week that some newborn babies at the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbukon Memorial Hospital were inflicted with COVID-19.

“We are worried about their increasing numbers. The babies got infected because their mothers failed to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Miraflores had said during a meeting with the Provincial Agriculture Fisheries Council at the provincial capitol. The governor did not share other details.

Miraflores on January 6 returned the RT-PCR requirement for travel arrivals regardless of vaccination status.

The DOH regional office’s January 23 status report showed Aklan had vaccinated 332,393 or 77.09% of its 427,665 target population and partially vaccinated 377,706 others. The PHO said 42,528 minors were fully vaccinated. – Rappler.com