DOJ to file charges vs NBI personnel who ‘escorted’ detainee from jail

HEARING. NBI detainee Jose Adrian 'Jad' Dera attends the Senate public hearing investigating how he was able to get out of the NBI prison facility freely on July 5, 2023.

The justice department finds probable cause that detainee Jad Dera 'induced' NBI personnel for his 'escape' from the bureau's jail last month

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday, July 11, that it will file charges against National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel and detainee Jad Dera, who was allegedly allowed to leave the bureau’s detention facility even without proper permits.

In a press briefer, the DOJ said a resolution dated July 6 found NBI Security Officer II Randy Godoy liable for infidelity in the custody of prisoners, under article 223 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC). Meanwhile, the following were liable for delivery of prisoners from jail under article 156 of the RPC:

Dera

Arnel Ganzon

Diana Rose Novelozo

Lee Eric Loreto

King Jeroh Martin

Pepe Piedad Jr.

The DOJ said it found sufficient evidence to indict the respondents. The justice department said there is probable cause that Dera “induced” the NBI personnel to facilitate his “escape” from his detention facility.

In explaining the charges, the DOJ said Godoy was charged under article 223 as a public officer, while the rest of the NBI personnel were charged under article 156 – as private individuals – because they are job order (JO) or contractual personnel. The charges will be filed before the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court.

According to the DOJ, the NBI personnel escorted Dera outside of the detention facility from June 20 to 21 using an NBI marked vehicle “under the pretense of a medical check-up outside said premises and without any court order or authorization.” However, it was later discovered that they met with Dera’s friend and went to eat in a restaurant in Makati City.

A total of P101,000 cash was seized from Dera. Aside from these, authorities also seized P10,000 from Godoy, and P11,000 from Veloso, “which appeared to be the Respondents’ payment for escorting out Dera from the detention facility.”

Immediately after the announcement of Dera’s arrest, Raymund Palad, Dera’s lawyer, had denied the allegations against his client and said Dera left his detention facility to look for a doctor because he felt ill. – Rappler.com