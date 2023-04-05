DOJ prosecutors indict Teves’ bodyguard over Degamo killing

SLAIN. Family and supporters attend the burial of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo at Siaton Town on March 16, 2023.

Authorities describe Marvin Miranda as one of the alleged masterminds in the governor's slay and Teves' former alleged bagman

MANILA, Philippines – State prosecutors have indicted Marvin Miranda, Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves’ longtime bodyguard, over the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March.

Authorities consider Teves’ bodyguard as one of the alleged masterminds in the governor’s slay, and described him as the suspended lawmaker’s former bagman.

Based on a briefer by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday, April 5, Miranda will face the following charges:

Nine counts of murder for the deaths of Degamo and eight others: Jessie Bot-Ay y Soreno, Jose Marie Ramirez y Salma, Jomar Canseco y Villanueva, Crispin Vallega, Jr. y Futalan, Florenda Quinikito y Lovitaña, Joseph Retada y Singgit, Michael Gidan Fabugais y Tabaranza, and Jerome Maquiling y Cimara

13 counts of frustrated murder for the following victims who sustained fatal injuries: Liland Zoila B. Estacion, Gerald T. Malunes, David Toryan Cortez, Fredelino E. Café, Jr., Chyrell E. Garpen, Rosa Emelia Banquerigo, Vickmar Rayoso y Gaudiano, Maxben June Torremocha y Cabildo, Niki D. Espinas, Pedro W. Flores, Jr. Edmar Sayon, Raymond V. Baro, and Edwarrymn T. Alavaren

Four counts of attempted murder for those who sustained nonfatal wounds: Rodelio Ragay Quinikito, Mario Mendanio Quilnet, Kris Arnold T. Lester, and Diomedes Omatang.

The justice department explained that the extrajudicial confessions of other suspects in the case –Joric Labrador, Joven Javier, Banjie Rodriguez, and Osmundo Roias Rivero – proved that Miranda “played an indispensable part” in the plan to kill Degamo. The prosecutors said Miranda conspired in the commission of these crimes and thus indicted him.

Miranda was arrested in hot pursuit on March 27 in Barangay Madlad, Barbaza town in Antique where he was hiding, according to the National Bureau of Investigation – National Capital Region (NBI NCR.) The NBI NCR also filed the complaints, the DOJ added. Miranda underwent inquest proceedings on April 3.

Since charges have already been filed against other suspects in the killing, the justice department said the information or charges filed before the courts will be amended to include Miranda. The DOJ has yet to announce when the formal charges will be filed against Miranda.

On March 4, Degamo, Negros Oriental’s governor since 2011, was gunned down in Pamplona town while attending an aid distribution event. Hours after he was slain, authorities nabbed the suspects – including former members of the military – in Bayawan City.

Who is Miranda?

Authorities had also described Miranda a “missing vital link” in the Degamo case. According to Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Miranda had a previous criminal record and was arrested on June 29, 2020 over illegal possession of firearms.

A 2020 report by Panay News said Miranda was arrested in Caticlan, Aklan after authorities intercepted him on his way to Negros Oriental. Miranda was part of the supposed plot to kill Degamo that year. The alleged mastermind is also said to be a military reservist.

Abalos, in a press briefing on April 3, said Miranda told investigators he allegedly received instructions from a “boss idol,” “big boss,” and “kalbo.” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said he believes these aliases refer to Teves. – Rappler.com