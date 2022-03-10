Campaign Convos: Paano nagbabangayan ang mga kandidato?

It's not a campaign season without negative campaigning and candidates taking swipes at each other. Reporters tell you about the spicy exchanges so far.

MANILA, Philippines – Isko hits Bongbong for estate tax, Ping insinuates Leni rally participants are communists. Candidates are taking swipes at one another in different ways. In a cutthroat electoral race, that is par for the course.

In this episode of Campaign Convos, Rappler campaign reporters talk about the art of effective negative campaigning and what type of criticisms might dent Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s lead.

