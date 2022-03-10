Campaign Convos: Paano nagbabangayan ang mga kandidato?

MANILA, Philippines – Isko hits Bongbong for estate tax, Ping insinuates Leni rally participants are communists. Candidates are taking swipes at one another in different ways. In a cutthroat electoral race, that is par for the course.
In this episode of Campaign Convos, Rappler campaign reporters talk about the art of effective negative campaigning and what type of criticisms might dent Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s lead.
Catch it on this page at 6 pm on Thursday, March 10.
Campaign Convos is a weekly talk show and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.
The podcast version can be found on Spotify. It features a second segment called “And I Quote,” brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.
Make Campaign Convos part of your weekly ritual until election day!
Watch or listen to past episodes:
- Episode 1: Kumusta ang candidates pag naha-hotseat ng media? (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 2: How candidates projected power in their proclamation rallies (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 3: How surveys shape candidates’ strategies (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 4: ISSA, Leni-Sara? Bakit mahilig ang Pilipino mag-split ng tandem (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 5: Leni, Sara, and the women in the 2022 race (Spotify podcast here.)
– Rappler.com