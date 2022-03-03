Campaign Convos: Leni, Sara, and the women in the 2022 race

Happy Women's Month! In this episode, campaign reporters talk about the candidacies of Leni Robredo and Sara Duterte, the sole women in their respective 2022 races.

MANILA, Philippines – As March is Women’s Month, in this new episode of Campaign Convos, Rappler campaign reporters talk about the candidacies of Leni Robredo and Sara Duterte, the lone women in their respective 2022 races.

Out of 10 presidential candidates, Robredo is the sole woman. Out of nine vice presidential bets, Duterte is the only woman. In the Senate race, women are also the minority – only 7 out of 64.

While Robredo and Sara are both empowering women in their own right, their candidacies are very different and are at opposite ends of the political spectrum.

We bring in reporters Bea Cupin (assigned to cover Duterte), Mara Cepeda (assigned to cover Robredo), and Pia Ranada (Malacañang reporter) for this episode, airing 3 pm on Thursday, March 3.

What does it mean to be a woman running for political office? How has being a woman shaped their candidacies? How do voters perceive female candidates?

Campaign Convos is a weekly talk show and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify. It features a second segment called “And I Quote,” brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.

