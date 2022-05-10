Dumaguete Mayor Remollo wins third term, opposition takes city council

WINNER. The Dumaguete City Board of Canvassers proclaims incumbent Mayor Felipe Antonio 'Ipe' Remollo the winners in this year's election, giving him a third consecutive term.

Seven councilors of the opposition Team Kasaligan win council seats on the promise of halting the mayor's proposed Smart City reclamation project

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo of the Liberal Party won his third consecutive term as mayor of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, with the city board of canvassers proclaiming him early Tuesday morning, May 10.

Remollo garnered 36,744 votes over his closest rival, Provincial Board Member Estanislao Alviola of the opposition Team Kasaligan slate, who got 32,382 votes.

Remollo was reelected despite his controversial proposed 174-hectare Smart City reclamation project that sparked intense opposition in 2021 among locals, scientists, and civil society.

Remollo and the city council halted the project in September 2021, but advocates have warned the mayor might pursue the project once reelected.

Calindagan Barangay Captain Maisa Sagarbarria (Nationalist People’s Coalition), Remollo’s running mate under the administration Lupad Dumaguete slate, easily won her vice mayoralty race with 43,049 votes against former vice mayor William Ablong (PROMDI), who garnered 23,981 votes.

Seven candidates for councilor from the opposition Team Kasaligan slate, however, won seats in the city council. Three seats, including the top position, went to Lupad Dumaguete candidates.

Karissa Maxino Tolentino (Liberal/Lupad Dumaguete) – 38,419 votes

Joe Kenneth Arbas (Liberal/Team Kasaligan) – 36,275 votes

Maria Marife Cordova (Liberal/Team Kasaligan) – 33,196 votes

Agustin Perdices (PROMDI/Team Kasaligan) – 32,801 votes

Petit Baldado (PROMDI/Team Kasaligan) – 30,604 votes

Bernice Elmaco (Lakas/Team Kasaligan) – 30,395 votes

Rey Lawas (Liberal/Lupad Dumaguete) – 28,949 votes

Tonyrems Remollo (Independent/Team Kasaligan) – 28,767 votes

GG Esmeña (Independent/Lupad Dumaguete) – 28,267 votes

JV Imbo (PROMDI/Team Kasaligan) – 27,548 votes

The Team Kasaligan slate had previously pledged to stop any reclamation activity in Dumaguete City. – Rappler.com