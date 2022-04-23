Robredo scores sweet birthday endorsement from top BARMM, MILF party leaders

CRUCIAL ENDORSEMENT IN BARMM. Vice President Leni Robredo's hands are raised by BARMM Interim Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim who is also UBJP chair, and candidates of the party, including UBJP gubernatorial candidate, Maguindanao congressman Toto Mangudadatu

BARMM Interim Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim says Vice President Leni Robredo and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, which he chairs, are ‘overwhelmingly compatible’ in terms of values and principles

MANILA, Philippines – Two weeks before the May 9 polls, presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo clinched two coveted alliances in the Bangsamoro region: the endorsement of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) – the political part of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) – and its candidate for Maguindanao governor, 2nd District Representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu.

It’s a sweet birthday gift for the lone female presidential candidate, who flew all the way to the MILF’s headquarters in Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao, on Saturday, April 23 – the day she turned 57. She will head back to Metro Manila by early afternoon to attend her grand rally in Pasay City.

Robredo’s hand was raised by no less than MILF chairman and Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim, who chairs the UJBP, and Mangudadatu.

JUST IN: Presidential candidate VP Leni Robredo secures the coveted endorsement of the MILF top leaders and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party in the BARMM, a historic first for the Islamic group. Maguindanao D2 Rep Toto Mangudadatu also drops Isko Moreno in favor of Robredo. pic.twitter.com/thtU8w4Ddl — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) April 23, 2022

In his speech, the BARMM chief said that Robredo and the UJBP are “overwhelmingly compatible” in terms of values and principles in relation to the Bangsamoro.

By securing the support of the influential member of the Mangudadatu clan and the leaders of the transitional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Robredo is dealing another huge blow to presidential bet Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

The lawmaker earlier endorsed Moreno for president and expressed support for the Manila mayor’s Aksyon Demokratiko party.

Now, Mangudadatu has jumped ship to Robredo, who has been able to stage behemoth rallies attended by tens of thousands of her supporters even in bailiwicks of her political enemies.

Aside from Robredo, Moreno also actively sought out the endorsement of the MILF and BARMM officials. Moreno was even ahead of Robredo in arranging a sit-down meeting with Murad to discuss plans on how to maintain peace in the Bangsamoro.

The Manila mayor has been ramping up the attacks against Robredo ever since his IM Pilipinas volunteer group defected to the Vice President in mid-March.

The Moros remember

That the BARMM officials ultimately endorsed Robredo does not come as a surprise. Though the gap in numbers is still huge, major pre-election surveys still indicate Robredo as the candidate with the best chances of defeating the frontrunner, the late dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

BARMM leaders would certainly not throw their support behind the Marcoses, the family whose hands are stained by the blood of their Moro forefathers who were brutally massacred under the dictator’s regime.

In the 2016 vice-presidential poll that saw her going head-to-head against Marcos Jr., Robredo won the Moro vote in the now-defunct ARMM. Moros gave her 566,455 votes while Marcos only got 331,762 votes.

The MILF leaders also remember what Robredo has done for the Moro people these past years.

As former Camarines Sur 3rd District congresswoman, Robredo was among the lawmakers who actively lobbied for the passage of the Bangsamoro bill. When Robredo became Vice President, a bulk of her Angat Buhay anti-poverty programs also benefitted the BARMM.

This was not lost on the MILF leadership. During their meeting on March 16, Murad told Robredo that the Bangsamoro needed “like-minded leaders” continue the peace process.

With Mangudadatu and the MILF now behind her, along with the machinery of her longtime ally and Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman, Robredo has a bigger chance of repeating her victory in the Bangsamoro.

But it would not be easy, as Marcos already secured of four out of the five governors in the Bangsamoro: Abdusakur “Sakur” Mahail Tan of Sulu, Yshmael “Mang” Sali of Tawi-Tawi, Mariam Mangudadatu of Maguindanao, and Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur.

The only BARMM governor to support Robredo for this election is Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman, the brother of Mujiv. – Rappler.com