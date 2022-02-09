Philippine elections
2022 PH vice presidential race

In VP bid, Sotto counts on QC, birthplace of his political career

Rambo Talabong
In VP bid, Sotto counts on QC, birthplace of his political career

BEGINNING. Senate President Vicente Sotto III onstage at their campaign sortie at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on February 9, 2022.

Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Vicente Sotto III asks for the support of Quezon City, the most vote-rich city, for his vice presidential run

After the Lacson-Sotto campaign kicked off at the hometown of its presidential candidate, their next stop was the vice presidential bet’s home ground.

On Wednesday, February 9, senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III gathered a crowd of over 1,000 people at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. They were introduced to residents by Sotto’s son, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto.

Ako po ay humaharap sa inyo, sa aking sinilangan sa politika, ang lungsod ng Quezon,” Sotto said at the start of his campaign speech. (I stand before you, here at the birthplace of my political life, Quezon City.)

Quezon City is the most populated in the country, and has more than 1.4 million registered voters for the 2022 elections.

Before the sortie, Lacson and Sotto met with the city’s reelectionist mayor, Joy Belmonte, the mayoral candidate of Gian Sotto. The two candidates revealed in a press briefing that they secured the “support” of Belmonte, but not her categorical endorsement.

Neither Lacson nor Sotto gave any promises to court Quezon City voters. Instead, they stuck to the message of fighting corruption. And just like their proclamation in Imus, Cavite, Sotto brought the biggest stars of Eat Bulaga!

Wally Bayola and Jose Manalo performed ahead of his speech, while his brother Vic Sotto made a surprise appearance in its conclusion.

Sotto, 73, started his political life as the vice mayor of Quezon City in 1998. He only completed one term before becoming a senator in 1998. He is currently serving his 4th term as a senator.

Sotto, however, traces his own roots outside Quezon City. His paternal grandfather, former senator Vicente Sotto, hailed from Cebu, and first became a congressman there before his Senate bid. Sotto III himself grew up and studied in Manila. – Rappler.com

Rambo Talabong

Rambo Talabong covers the House of Representatives and local governments for Rappler. Prior to this, he covered security and crime. He was named Jaime V. Ongpin Fellow in 2019 for his reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. In 2021, he was selected as a journalism fellow by the Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics.
More from Rambo Talabong

2022 PH vice presidential race

2022 Philippine Elections

Quezon City

Tito Sotto