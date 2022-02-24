LIVESTREAM: CBCP releases pastoral letter on May 9 polls

Watch the press conference of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines on its pastoral letter about the May 9 elections

MANILA, Philippines – On the 36th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is set to release a pastoral letter for the upcoming 2022 national and local elections.

The CBCP is expected to release the pastoral letter in a press conference on Friday, February 25, at 8 am (Manila time).

The panelists include Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP president; Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara, CBCP vice president; and Daet Bishop Rex Andrew Alarcon, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Youth.

The pastoral letter comes as more Catholic bishops, priests, nuns, and lay leaders make unprecedented moves ahead of the May 9 elections. While the Church is traditionally neutral during elections, many of them have endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, the closest rival of the dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch the CBCP press conference on Friday.