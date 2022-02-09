WATCH: Full speech of Sara Duterte at proclamation rally

TANDEM. Uniteam standard bearer Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte kick-off their campaign for the May elections at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on February 8, 2022. Rappler

Sara Duterte did not hold back from endorsing senatorial bets who aren't part of the Uniteam slate

MANILA, Philippines – Vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said in her speech at her proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena on Tuesday, February 8, that her tandem with Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr is one “endowed with experience.”

An influential politician even before she decided to run for vice president, Sara Duterte did not hold back from endorsing senatorial bets who aren’t in the official UniTeam slate.

– Rappler.com