[WATCH] Tommy Osmeña: Marcos Jr. for president? ‘He’s too lazy to get a college degree’

Bongbong Marcos

Rambo Talabong
PULLING STRINGS. Former Cebu Mayor Tommy Osmeña speaks with Rappler at his home in Cebu City on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Rambo Talabong/Rappler

Former Cebu City mayor Tommy Osmeña explains why he and his party rejected the presidential bid of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and instead opted to support Leni Robredo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City mayor Tommy Osmeña sat down with Rappler for an interview on Saturday, April 1, explaining the alliances that his party Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) forged for the 2022 polls.

In these videos, Osmeña explained why he and his party rejected Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr’.s bid for the presidency. He explained that it all boiled down to competence, which he saw in their endorsed presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Osmeña said that Marcos Jr. was “too lazy” to get a college degree, noting that he had the means to support his higher education. He was also a member of the first family.

To be clear, Filipinos can run for public office without a college degree – former president Joseph Estrada was a college droput. Marcos Jr., however, presented himself as a degree holder before Rappler found that he only received a “special diploma” which was not equivalent to a college degree.

Osmeña also explained that Cebu residents will not easily forget the EDSA People Power Revolution, which ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos after over 20 years in power.

Watch Osmeña’s videos below.

– Rappler.com

Rambo Talabong

Rambo Talabong covers the House of Representatives and local governments for Rappler. Prior to this, he covered security and crime. He was named Jaime V. Ongpin Fellow in 2019 for his reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. In 2021, he was selected as a journalism fellow by the Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics.
