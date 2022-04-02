Cebu’s BOPK endorses ‘genuine Cebuano’ Sotto as VP bet

ENDORSEMENT. Senate President Vicente Sotto III shakes the hand of former Cebu City mayor Tommy Osmeu00f1a during BOPKu2019s campaign rally on Saturday, April 2. Photo by Sotto campaign team

BOPK earlier endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo for the presidency

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), one of the major political parties of Cebu City, has formally endorsed Senate President Vicente Sotto III for the vice presidency.

On Saturday evening, April 2, before around 20,000 supporters estimated by organizers, the Osmeñas of Cebu vouched for Sotto’s record and integrity, then raised his hand in the program’s finale.

The sortie on Saturday, organized by BOPK, was so far the biggest sortie that Sotto had attended during the 2022 campaign. For comparison, his proclamation rally with his standard-bearer Senator Panfilo Lacson on February 8 gathered an estimated 4,000 supporters in Imus, Cavite.

In endorsing Sotto, BOPK mayoral candidate Margot Osmeña retold her story of Sotto donating P5 million to her foundation for children diagnosed with cancer, eliciting applause from the audience.

The episode, she said, showed Sotto’s genuine kindness as a public servant, so Cebuanos should vote for him.

She said their votes would count as “giving back” to Sotto.

Former Cebu mayor Tommy Osmeña, Margot’s husband, meanwhile kept his message short. He said Sotto, even if he grew up in Manila and barely spoke Cebuano, was still one of their own.

Sotto, he said, was a “genuine Cebuano.”

Tommy added that Cebuanos should vote for Sotto and BOPK’s presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Tommy Osmeña slammed former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Robredo’s opponent, as an incompetent politician. He was silent on Sotto’s opponents.

Sotto earlier said he could not impose on the BOPK to also endorse his presidential bet, Senator Panfilo Lacson. It was the party’s decision.

Sotto is set to return to Cebu with Lacson tentatively next week. – Rappler.com