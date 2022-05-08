Philippine elections
[LIVESTREAM] #WeDecide: Rappler’s marathon coverage of the 2022 elections
Rappler’s special coverage of the 2022 Philippine national elections brings you analyses, insights, fact checks, and the latest updates as Election Day unfolds

MANILA, Philippines – Up to 65.7 million Filipino voters are expected to elect the country’s next set of leaders, including the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte, in the Philippines’ high-stakes elections on Monday, May 9.

Rappler’s special coverage of the 2022 national elections brings you analyses, insights, fact checks, and the latest updates as Election Day unfolds. 

The show is hosted by senior multimedia reporter Bea Cupin together with multimedia reporter Sofia Tomacruz, while panelists include editor at large Marites Dañguilan-Vitug, resident economist JC Punongbayan, columnist and editorial consultant John Nery, and columnist Jayeel Cornelio.

Tune in to Rappler’s special coverage and bookmark this page to watch the panel discussion live on Monday. – Rappler.com

