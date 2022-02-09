WATCH: Willie Ong’s speech at 2022 proclamation rally

Aksyon Demokratiko candidates led by presidential standard bearer Manila Mayor Isko Moreno speaks to a crowd of supporters during a campaign kick-off rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan on February 8, 2022. Rappler

The doctor highlights their pandemic plan while touching on other issues like education, food security, and mental health

MANILA, Philippines – “Nakakainis na eh.” (It’s getting annoying.)

This was how vice presidential bet Wilie Ong, running mate of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, wrapped up his speech during their proclamation rally on Tuesday, February 8. He expressed frustration over the missed opportunities to counter the pandemic and prevent the deaths of Filipinos.

The cardiologist again outlined their platform for COVID-19 response and healthcare, touching on the hospitals they plan to build and the medicines they plan to provide for free. He said they aimed to build 17 regional hospitals, an infectious disease hospital, a children’s hospital, and a cancer center.

“Murang-mura lang ang ospital, P3 billion. Mas mura pa sa face shield, ‘di ba? (A hospital only costs P3 billion. Cheaper than the face shields, right?)” he said.

He earlier said he would champion free COVID-19 testing and better pay for health frontliners, among other measures. (READ: Willie Ong’s pandemic plan: Free testing, more funds for hospitals catering to poor)

Ong also discussed other issues such as the state of education, food safety and security, science-based rehabilitation for drug addicts, and mental health services.

“Kaya sa akin, priority ko po talaga ‘yung mga anak ninyo, gusto ko masaya sila, malusog, at ligtas (For me, my priority is your children, I want them to be happy, healthy, and safe),” he said.

Watch his full speech here:

