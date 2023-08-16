Netizens weigh in on Makati-Taguig dispute over EMBO public schools

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A common concern shared by people is losing the quality of service they received from Makati following the shift to Taguig

MANILA, Philippines – The territorial tug-of-war between the cities Makati and Taguig continues to rage, this time affecting public schools and in extension, students, teachers, and parents.

A resolution by the Supreme Court was meant to put an end to the decades old issue. Back in June 2023, the court declared that Fort Bonifacio and 10 Enlisted Men’s Barangays (EMBOs) were part of Taguig’s territory.

OWNED BY MAKATI. A large tarpaulin hangs at the gates of the Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino High School in Comembo, Makati.

What followed instead was a push-pull squabble of territory between the two cities, with two leaders waging a public feud, and large banners that screamed each city’s declaration of ownership.

Netizens were quick to weigh in on the Taguig-Makati rift.

Nasanay ka na ba sa serbisyo ng Makati? Ano ang pinangangambahan o inaabangan mo sa paglipat ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa ilalim ng Taguig? I-share sa amin ang iyong opinyon sa comments section. https://t.co/pDc4Mc9idy pic.twitter.com/4idoHaSGRw — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) August 15, 2023

Ganito kami sa Makati

A common concern shared by people was losing the quality of service they received from Makati following the shift to Taguig. Posts from users across social media platforms highlighted not just the educational benefits most ‘Makatizens’ enjoy, but the medical, livelihood and good governance the LGU provides.

“Let’s face the fact that Makati provides better benefits than Taguig, and Taguig can never, and will never transcend what Makati can offer,” @kyahjonas said in a post.

Facebook user Eileen Placido even likened it to being forcibly displaced from a comfortable mattress to a wooden bed. “Hindi matatawaran ng sinoman ang binibigay sa amin ng Makati. Hindi lang basta-bastang school supplies ‘yan, quality po.”

(Nothing can compare to what Makati gives us. It’s not just school supplies, it’s quality.)

Another Facebook user echoed the sentiment, and noted the ease Makati provides for the parents. “Sa Makati lahat ng gamit ng [mga] student provided ng LGU, papasok na lang sa school [ang] mga bata,” Dolor Severino said.

(In Makati, school supplies for the students are provided by the LGU, [the] children just need go to school.)

Mike Cocha can’t help but be emotional about the transition. More than the benefits, according to him, the Makati government has been supportive of its citizens. “Hindi lang naman benipisyo ang usapan eh, kaya ganito kami dahil ibang klase ‘yung pinakitang pagmamahal at malasakit ng bayan namin. Mula noon hanggang ngayon.”

(It’s not just about the benefits, we are reacting this way because of the love and care shown to us by our city. Since then until now.)

X user Royt also shared how Makati uses its real estate property tax to fund the city’s educational programs. “Makati is the top city for real estate so imagine how Taguig can sustain that kind of support and budget allocation.”

1% of Makati's real estate property tax goes to the special education fund of the local govt. Makati is the top city for real estate so imagine how Taguig can sustain that kind of support and budget allocation 🫥🫥🫥 https://t.co/yVBabc4IAD — royt (@royalMCMXCVII) August 15, 2023

Sherwin Valenzia Elumba echoed this and asked if the local government of Taguig was really financially prepared to take over the schools now under its jurisdiction.

Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano recently led the annual Brigada Eskwela at select schools in the EMBO barangays, where she highlighted the memorandum order by DepED that transferred from Makati to Taguig the management of 14 public schools in Fort Bonifacio.

She promised to address pressing concerns brought up by students and teachers due to the shift, and added that the local government would continue to provide benefits like school supplies. “Marubdob at masigasig akong makikipag-ugnayan sa mga opisyal ng Department of Education upang masiguro ko na sa pagbubukas ng school year iyong mga pangamba po ninyo, yung mga agam-agam po ninyo, yung mga katanungan po ninyo, unti unting masasagot, malilinawan, at matutugunan.”

(I will diligently contact the officials of the Department of Education so that I can make sure that at the opening of the school year, your fears, doubts, and questions, will be answered, clarified, and will be met.)

In a statement, the Taguig LGU also added that the city was “ready to extend to our new students in EMBO all the benefits that we presently give to our students — not just free school supplies, uniforms and shoes, but scholarships for all (not just the top 10%) ranging from P15-P110k for those taking vocational, 2-year or 4- year courses; those taking master’s and doctorate degrees; and those reviewing for board and bar exams.”

In an ANC interview however, Mayor Abby Binay reiterated that that the public schools are owned by the local government, funded through the taxes generated by the city.

The Makati government also said that Taguig allegedly denied the city’s offer to continue providing supplies for their students.

A divisive decision

Some netizens expressed their frustration over the High Court, whose decision unintendedly served as a trigger between the feuding cities. “Kawawa ang mga bata, sila ang naiipit sa ganito. Sana talaga nakita o na-foresee ito ng Supreme Court bago nagdesisyon ang 3rd Division ng SC En Banc sa isyu ng Makati v. Taguig,” Gabriel said in a post.

(It’s the children who suffer the most in situations like this. I wish the Supreme Court foresaw this before the 3rd Division En Banc came upon a decision on the issue of Makati v. Taguig.)

Tingin ko, may point ang Makati rito: iba ang usapin ng “ownership” at ”territory” ng isang LGU. ‘Gaya lang din ‘yan kung paanong ang Manila South Cemetery ay literalmenteng nasa Makati pero pag-aari ng Lungsod ng Maynila. ++ — 陳世光 ɢᴀʙʀɪᴇʟ (@ray_gavreel) August 15, 2023

X user Din Mark suggested abolishing the NCR LGUs to “establish a Metro Manila Metropolitan Government” as an alternative solution.

Re: Makati/Taguig. Why not just abolish the NCR LGUs and establish a Metro Manila Metropolitan Govt like what they do in big capital cities around the world. As some issues in the metro goes beyond the borders of LGUs (re: traffic management, flooding, public transit.). — Din Mark (@akosibluethree) August 15, 2023

Another netizen suggested a plebiscite voting for affected Makati residents. “Use their right to exercise self-determination as sovereign of an LGU.”

The Makatizens on those EMBOs if they indeed want to be part of or governed by Makati city should clamor to have a plebiscite voting yes or no to be under Taguig city.



Use their right to exercise self determination as sovereign of an LGU. — victim of my own choices (@johnmariomag) August 16, 2023

For Marco Terrado, the feud has exposed Cayetano’s bid for control instead of championing the residents and their welfare. “Another week of Taguig looking like the evil stepmother moving in.”

Another week of Taguig looking like the evil stepmother moving in.



For these ex-Makati residents, I think maintaining their quality of life w/ Makati is their top concern. But with Mayor Lani's statement, it sounds like Taguig is more concerned about taking control. https://t.co/GTYW4ohf7A — Marco Terrado (@_jmterrado) August 14, 2023

X user Phi lamented that the feud between two cities has not only affected the public schools within the disputed barangays, it has also caused people to lose their livelihood.

ang lala nangyayari sa makati :((( a lot of people are losing their jobs cause of the makati to taguig transition — phi 🍀 (@phinguiin) August 14, 2023

Radio personality DJ Chacha also gave her two cents on the matter, and noted the political dynasty origins of both sides of the cities. “‘Yung lider ng Taguig asawa ng Senador, yung sa Makati kapatid ng Senadora. Pareho namang galing sa political dynasty kaya unity na lang mga bhie.”

(The leader of Taguig is a Senator’s wife, the one in Makati has a sister in the Senate. They both come from political dynasties, it’s just unity.)

Anong masasabi niyo sa bangayan ng Makati at Taguig? Yung lider ng Taguig asawa ng Senador, yung sa Makati kapatid ng Senadora. Pareho namang galing sa Political Dynasty kaya Unity na lang mga bhie. — DJ Chacha (@_djchacha) August 15, 2023

Despite the public spat between the two leaders, M shared that it was “refreshing” to see female politicians at odds in the Philippines.

Unpopular opinion: Ang refreshing makakita ng female politicians na nagsasagutan sa Pinas? Or di ko sure kung dahil lang sa personalities nila Mayor Binay and Cayetano? This is not necessarily a good thing but damn parang mas professional sila in so many levels compared to men — M✨ (@the3rdMTG) August 15, 2023

There are still no clear plans from both cities on how they will implement a transition that will satisfy affected residents. The Supreme Court so far has required Taguig to secure a writ of execution before the city’s courts can assume judicial jurisdiction over the EMBOs. – Rappler.com