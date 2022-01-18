‘Napapagod na ‘ko’: Netizens slam ‘cruel’ no vax, no ride rule for partially vaccinated

Quezon City authorities check on vaccination cards of commuters on the first day of the DOTR's "no vaxx, no ride" policy on January 17, 2022. Angie de Silva/Rappler

(1st UPDATE) Angry netizens point out that some people remain partially vaccinated 'for reasons outside their control'

MANILA, Philippines – Social media users slammed the no vaccination, no ride policy of the Department of Transportation following a viral report showing a partially vaccinated commuter who was denied transport.

In a 24 Oras report on Monday, January 17, Diane, a commuter, was in tears when she was not allowed to board the EDSA Carousel bus on the first day of implementation of the public transport ban against the unvaccinated.

“Napapagod na ‘ko. Diyos ko (I’m getting exhausted. My God),” the frustrated commuter said in tears.

Diane, who said she was partially vaccinated against COVID-19, added: “Nagpa-vaccine naman kami. Hindi naman namin kasalanan na ‘yung second dose namin February pa. December ako nagpa-first dose. [AstraZeneca] po kasi ‘yung vaccine ko.”

(We had been vaccinated. It’s not our fault if our second dose is in February. I got my first dose in December. My vaccine is AstraZeneca.)

Under the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Department Order No. 2022-001, only fully vaccinated people are allowed to board public transportation. There are exemptions for the unvaccinated that have medical reasons or have to do essentials.

On Tuesday, January 18, the DOTr clarified that partially vaccinated individuals, including the unvaccinated, who need to go to work, have medical checkups, or apply for license or passport, among other essential activities, need to have either of the following:

Company ID

Proof of appointment for medical checkup, job interview or exam, and other services

Barangay health pass

DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said that the partially vaccinated woman was not able to provide any proof that her travel is essential.

“Ang problema po, wala pong naipakita si Ma’am na kahit anong (The problem is, Ma’am was not able to show any) proof of job appointment, travel, ID, medical examination schedule/appointment, or even barangay health pass, to prove that the travel is essential,” Libiran said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, a senior member of the Inter-Agency Task Force, was asked by Rappler if the guidelines, which treats the partially vaccinated as unvaccinated, would be reviewed. He said it is an “implementation issue,” adding that “the guidelines are pretty clear” anyway.

“Pagdating sa ground, tama ka (When it comes on the ground, yes), there will be practical problems on implementation. Mahirap at mabusisi talaga. (It is difficult and takes a lot of work),” Guevarra said.

“Kung lahat na lamang po ay papayagan nating lumabas, mababalewala ang ating mga pinaghirapan (If we will allow everyone to go out, our efforts will go to waste). And we wish to reiterate that this said public health policy is being implemented with the foremost objective of protecting our commuters,” the DOTr said.

On Twitter, angry netizens pointed out those who were partially vaccinated suffered from the consequences of the DOTr order, when it was the government’s fault that vaccines arrived in the Philippines later than expected.

This is what I am talking about. Some people are not fully vaxxed yet for reasons outside their control. This sweeping not fully vaxxed, no ride policy is dumb and halatang di pinagisipan. https://t.co/1U6sY8pkEm — ✨AJ✨ (@grassyglide) January 17, 2022

Take note of what she said, "Partially Vaccinated." She went outside to manage her medical requirements for her work, waited for a shuttle, and not letting her ride one…BECAUSE SHE IS PARTIALLY VAXXED.



Nakakatanga minsan ang wonders ng gobyerno, no? https://t.co/hF4dByM3dW — Reg (@rkblurbs) January 17, 2022

It's always like this. From announcing lockdowns on midnight effective the next morning to this. In the end, the poor are the ones most affected. Is it the people's fault that their second dose is still in February? Just reminding the government that we had vaccines late https://t.co/ZV8gxH5QUg — ):) (@nacho_cheeseyy) January 17, 2022

So heart-breaking to see this. The ineptness and incompetence of this gov’t is too much that a full grown adult would just break down and cry out of frustration. I can feel it and it’s absurd that we have to go through this every day. https://t.co/CaiP8naXkj — SumShine (@sumshine013) January 17, 2022

Others suggested that partially vaccinated commuters be allowed to board public transportation and be given consideration by enforcers.

A Little consideration for partially vaccinated. Dun talaga kayo mag higpit sa totally unvaccinated https://t.co/F0NH3fnMsQ — K E V I N 👀 (@mrkevinfernando) January 17, 2022

How about allowing those who got their first dose to board vehicles with "open air" ventilation (e.g. jeepneys and tricycles)? Lesser risk compared to aircon buses or train, and they will still be able to go to work. Also, provided that they have a schedule for second dose. https://t.co/NdUTijfKXw — Joey Hernandez (@joefranc) January 17, 2022

They also criticized the policy as anti-poor, anti-commuter, and discriminatory – showing how detached officials are from the reality on the ground.

Totoo 'to. Unfortunately, hindi alam yan ng mga tao na nagpatupad ng batas na yan, kasi hindi naman sila gumagamit ng public transportation. Ang apektado nito, yung mga kagaya ni ate, natin, or namin na commuters. — Jinchūriki (Rai) (@LetMeShout2) January 17, 2022

The "no vax, no ride", "no vax, no work", and other discriminatory policies are all essentially ANTI-POOR.



Two years in yet govt still insists on ENFORCEMENT rather than EDUCATION, and on



PUNISHMENT rather than EMPOWERMENT.



Gaya ni Ate, marami ang pagod na sa gobyernong ito. https://t.co/Rvn6WAbu8K — doc gene (@genenisperos) January 18, 2022

At its very core, the no vax, no ride policy is anti-poor. That is what you get with a government staffed and led by the elite. Yung mga hindi nakatapak ang paa sa lupa.



Di nila naiisip yung impact nung polisiya sa mga taong walang sariling sasakyan. Wala po kaming magic garahe! https://t.co/GzQBmw8ADF — Ben Bernabe #AngatBuhayLahat (@yogawithben) January 17, 2022

pretty much sums up how our policy-makers are detached from the masses. https://t.co/iyrom2rxTZ — 𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔢 (@OhNoPatricio) January 17, 2022

i am pro-vax but this policy is clearly anti-poor/anti-commuter. look at the middle class who have their own car roaming around. are they even vaccinated? are they not carrying below 18 who's not allowed outside?



it's always the poor who are suffering. hard truth. https://t.co/f0TM8BkJ0R — arvie #LeniKiko2022 (@arvieignatius) January 17, 2022

Instead of implementing policies that are restrictive or punitive, Twitter users said that the Philippine government should instead look at providing incentives or making vaccination more accessible to the public.

Prohibitive policies are the forte of this administration specially during this pandemic, for example, lockdown; detain violators; no vaccine, no ride.



Napaka-kitid ng pagiisip!#DutertePalpak https://t.co/HRwt1aWHON — Dan Santos (@DanSantos8) January 17, 2022

Provide more vaccination sites, make its delivery more efficient —this should be the proactive response of the government than putting out policies that oppress those who find vaccination inaccessible. 😩😩😩🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/Se5MNIdhYN — Fr. Jboy Gonzales SJ (@jboygonzalessj) January 17, 2022

Other Twitter users, meanwhile, called on the public to vote for better leaders in the 2022 presidential elections. Netizens could not help but contrast the stances on the issue of the top two presidential bets in preelection surveys – Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Marcos Jr.'s camp supports the DOTR's "No Vaxx, No Ride/No Entry" order saying it is "certainly founded on sufficient valuable data".



Meanwhile, VP Leni says people should be educated, ensure that vaccination is accessible to them, and incentivize.



pic.twitter.com/UrtMNu0STC — JUAN✨ (@juanderpet_) January 17, 2022

Every second that this admin is in power is every second of suffering for many Filipinos. Tama na. https://t.co/Nw6Jk1x7Qx — Cleve V. Arguelles (@CleveArguelles) January 17, 2022

Result when you vote for people who are not competent or fit for the job.



Learn from this experience and vote the best this May.



Let's hire the most competent one. — ᴹⁱⁿYₒₒ𝚗GEE⁷🐳🐟💜🐙 (@theEKISlist) January 17, 2022

President Rodrigo Duterte in his Monday address said that vaccine mandates are for the public good. His officials echoed the same sentiments, with the DOTr apologizing for any inconvenience but staunchly defending the policy as necessary.

Starting Tuesday, DOTr said that enforcers would start giving out tickets to “erring” drivers who fail to ensure that only fully vaccinated individuals board public utility vehicles. Penalties start from P5,000, up to P15,000, and the possible cancellation of the franchise. – Aika Rey and Lian Buan/Rappler.com