Free LRT2 rides at peak hours on Rizal Day

MANILA, Philippines – Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) train rides will be free at peak hours on Friday, December 30.
The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has announced that rides will be free for the LRT2 line from 7 to 9 am, and again from 5 to 7 pm.
“Ang LIBRENG SAKAY ay bilang pakikiisa ng LRTA sa mga Pilipino sa paggunita at pag-alala sa kabayanihan ni Gat. Jose Rizal,” the LRTA said in a statement. (The Libreng Sakay program is implemented as the LRTA joins Filipinos in remembering the heroism of Jose Rizal.)
The Light Rail Manila Corporation , which operates Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1), and the Metro Rail Transit Corporation, which operates the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3), have not made any announcement regarding free rides on Rizal Day.
The 126th anniversary of Rizal Day is celebrated as a regular holiday every year on December 30 in memory of Jose Rizal’s execution at the hands of Spanish colonizers in 1896. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.