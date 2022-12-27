Philippines
public transportation

Free LRT2 rides at peak hours on Rizal Day

Lance Spencer Yu
NEW STATIONS. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade at the platform of the new station of the Light Rail Transit Line 2.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade's Facebook page

LRT2 is offering free rides on Friday, December 30, from 7 to 9 am and 5 to 7 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) train rides will be free at peak hours on Friday, December 30.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has announced that rides will be free for the LRT2 line from 7 to 9 am, and again from 5 to 7 pm.

Ang LIBRENG SAKAY ay bilang pakikiisa ng LRTA sa mga Pilipino sa paggunita at pag-alala sa kabayanihan ni Gat. Jose Rizal,” the LRTA said in a statement. (The Libreng Sakay program is implemented as the LRTA joins Filipinos in remembering the heroism of Jose Rizal.)

The LRT2 will follow regular operating hours during Rizal Day. The first trains will leave the Recto and Antipolo stations of LRT2 at 5 am. The last trains will depart the Antipolo station at 9 pm, and the Recto station at 9:30 pm.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation , which operates Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1), and the Metro Rail Transit Corporation, which operates the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3), have not made any announcement regarding free rides on Rizal Day.

The 126th anniversary of Rizal Day is celebrated as a regular holiday every year on December 30 in memory of Jose Rizal’s execution at the hands of Spanish colonizers in 1896. – Rappler.com

