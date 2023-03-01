Iloilo City councilor slams violations of ‘Free Potable Water’ ordinance

POTABLE WATER WOES. Iloilo City Health personnel give away cholera vaccine in Lapuz district as part of efforts to curb water-borne diseases. The city remains under a state of calamity because of the acute gastroenteritis and cholera outbreaks in late 2022.

Councilor Ely Estante Jr., the author of the five-year-old ordinance, proposes a resolution asking the City Health Office and the City Legal Office to strictly enforce the local law

“Gina-uhaw Ako” (I thirst).

Iloilo City Councilor Ely Estante Jr. used one of Christ’s Seven Last Words in a privilege speech on Wednesday, March 1 to highlight violations of the five-year-old Free Potable Service Water Ordinance (Regulation Ordinance No. 2018-051) that he authored.

Estante said he has personally experienced eating in a restaurant where he was made to pay for bottled drinking water instead of being served free potable service water.

He also cited the experiences of his staff and some barangay captains in Iloilo City.

Almost all restaurants in the city have failed to comply with Section 4.2 of the ordinance, requiring the posting of “Free Service Water” signs on conspicuous areas of their establishments, the councilor claimed.

“As principal author of this ordinance, I am outraged that, after five years since this ordinance was enacted, there are food establishments in the city that still do not provide free, potable service water to their customers in blatant violation of this ordinance,” Estante stressed.

CONSUMER RIGHTS IN EATERIES. Iloilo City Councilor Ely Estante Jr. delivers a privilege speech on March 1, 2023 criticizing some food businesses for their failure to provide free potable water to their customers as mandated by a 5-year-old ordinance he authored. Councilor Ely Estate Jr.

The ordinance was passed in March 2018 in recognition of the “right of citizens to have free access to safe, clean, and potable drinking water.”

Following his speech, Estante proposed a resolution mandating the City Health Office and the City Legal Office – through the Office of the City Mayor – to Strictly Enforce Regulation Ordinance 2018-051, particularly Section 4.2.

During the deliberations of the ordinance in 2018, Estante had observed that some food establishments only provide service water if customers ask for it.

Some restaurants do offer free water, but the source might be of questionable quality. Other establishments offer the “hulog piso-piso” or coin-operated water vending machines.

The ordinance also tasked the local health office to inspect and conduct sampling or testing of free drinking water offered by restaurants.

HEALTH DANGER. The lack of sanitation facilities in many Iloilo City barangays cause contamination of ground water supply tapped by community deep wells. Iloilo City Health Office

Water potability has become a major concern in Iloilo City.

Western Visayas’ regional center came under a state of calamity in September 2022 following the outbreak of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) and cholera cases.

The cases peaked at more than 700 in October alone. City Hall has not lifted that declaration, but has not provided the latest figures on AGE and cholera cases.

Tests on water sources around the city traced the cases to heavily populated barangays where the only sources of water were open wells and water refilling stations that lacked permits from City Hall.

