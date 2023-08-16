[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Is Rio wrong? The 2022 elections and ‘automated cheating’

LIVE

Join veteran journalist John Nery in delving deep into the technicalities of the 2022 elections

Last April, we listened to retired Army general and former DICT secretary Eliseo Rio explain his reasons for concluding that there was automated cheating in last year’s elections.

But was there in fact “automated cheating” in the May 2022 elections? To zero in on one of Secretary Rio’s main discoveries: the use of a private Internet Protocol or IP address to transmit precinct election returns. Is that a fact? Is that a crime? Is that proof of election fraud?

In the latest episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to the national chair of the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections or Namfrel, Lito Averia, and Namfrel official for information technology, JR Contreras.

Watch In The Public Square on Wednesday, August 16, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com