LRT1 Roosevelt now Fernando Poe Jr. Station

The change comes more than a year after the nearby Roosevelt Avenue was renamed to FPJ Avenue in January 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) on Sunday, August 20, officially renamed its Roosevelt Station in Quezon City to Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) Station to honor the late National Artist for Film.

The change came more than a year after the nearby Roosevelt Avenue was renamed to FPJ Avenue in January 2022 after then-president Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11608. The late actor and former presidential candidate’s ancestral house was located in the area.

NEW NAME. Senator Grace Poe, daughter of FPJ and late actress Susan Roces, leads the unveiling of station’s new marker bearing FPJ’s name on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

In a statement, LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso said renaming the station hopes to help Filipinos remember and be inspired “by how FPJ lived with values of determination, courage, and hope.”

FPJ’s daughter and Senator Grace Poe, who unveiled the station marker, urged LRTA and Department of Transportation (DOTr) to continue providing quality services to Filipinos.

“Sa bawat pasaherong bababa at sasakay sa FPJ Station, sana ay maalala ninyo ang puso ni Da King para sa masang Pilipino,” the Senator said on Facebook.

“Isang hamon para sa DOTr at LRTA ang pagbibigay ng maayos at komportableng byahe ay isang paraan ng pagbibigay-pugay sa kanyang legasiya,” she added.

(We hope that each passenger who uses FPJ Station remember Da King’s heart for the masses. It is now a challenge to DOTr and LRTA to provide quality and comfortable ride for them as a way to honor his legacy.)

KING OF PHILIPPINE MOVIES. LRT executives alongside former Senate president TIto Sotto, Senators Lito Lapid and Grace Poe, and actor Coco Martin attendes the official renaming of the LRT-1 Roosevelt Station to Fernando Poe Jr. Station on the late king of Philippine movies’ birthday on August 20, 2023. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

The official renaming of the station also coincides with FPJ’s birthday on August 20.

A famous action star, FPJ is considered the King of Philippine movies. He was named National Artist for Cinema in 2006 under then-president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who he lost to during the presidential elections in 2004.

FPJ died in December 2004 at the age of 65. – Rappler.com