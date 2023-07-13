Bulacan board member Felix ‘Toti’ Ople dies at 65

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan 'Toots' Ople confirms the death of her brother, Bulacan first district board member Felix 'Toti' Ople

MANILA, Philippines – Bulacan first district board member Felix “Toti” Ople died on Thursday dawn, July 13. He was 65.

Toti’s death was confirmed by his sister Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople. Toti suffered from cancer, DWPM Radyo 630 reported.

Toots also had battled cancer in 2020, which played a factor in her decision to be part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s cabinet.

Toti is the son of the late Senate President and Foreign Affairs Secretary Blas Fajardo Ople, who gained national recognition as the father of overseas employment and the father of the Philippine Labor Code.

Toti started his political career as a councilor in Hagonoy, Bulacan. He then served the town as a three-termer local chief executive from 1998 to 2007.

He was also recognized as the most outstanding mayor by the Gintong Kabataan Awards for three consecutive years, from 2005 to 2007.

As a board member, he chaired Legislative Backstopping Committee, Committee on Labor and Overseas and Local Employment and Committee on Peace and Order.

He also served as the assistant majority floor leader of the present Sangguniang Panlalawigan and Bulacan’s representative in the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines

On top of his job as board member, he also served as Vice President of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute, a non-stock, non-profit organization that helps our overseas Filipino workers around the world.

Toti earned his Bachelor of Arts major in Economics degree from the Ateneo De Manila University. He is married to the former Norelli Peralta and they have two children, namely, Ernest Blas and Selena Mari.– Rappler.com