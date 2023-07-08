Plebiscite results are in: Cavite’s Carmona is Philippines’ newest city

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Senior citizens take part in the plebiscite seeking to ratify the conversion of Cavite's Carmona town into a city on July 8, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The people of Cavite’s richest town have decided: Carmona is now a component city.

The plebiscite on Saturday, July 8, resulted in 30,363 voters saying yes to the ratification of Republic Act No. 11938, which creates the city charter of Carmona, previously a first-class municipality.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the bill into law in February.

Only 1,016 voters opposed Carmona’s cityhood. The voter turnout was around 53%.

Cavite 5th District Representative Roy Loyola, the author of the bill in the House of Representatives, believes the proposal would further attract business opportunities in the locality and boost its pace of development.

Carmona Mayor Dahlia Loyola also said on Saturday the conversion into a city of Carmona would raise their internal revenue allotment, among other financial perks.

“We long aspired for this because a component city has fiscal autonomy, you don’t have to remit your share of real property tax to the province. Many municipalities aspire to become cities,” she added.

Play Video

Carmona has total assets worth P6.2 billion as of 2021, the highest among Philippine towns.

It is now the eighth city in Cavite province, after Cavite City, Trece Martires, Tagaytay, Dasmariñas, Bacoor, Imus, and General Trias. – Rappler.com