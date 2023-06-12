DOT announces list of safe sites for Mayon Volcano watchers

MAJESTIC. Mayon Volcano as seen from afar from Legazpi City in Albay.

The Department of Tourism says 17 sites in Legazpi, Ligao, Camalig, and Daraga offer visitors vantage points for observing the volcanic activity

ALBAY, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) in the Bicol region has designated safe viewing sites in two towns and two cities in Albay in response to the growing number of tourists flocking to Albay to witness the natural spectacle of Mayon Volcano.

DOT-Bicol director Herbie Aguas identified safe viewing sites in Legazpi, Ligao, Camalig, and Daraga where visitors can have vantage points for observing the volcanic activity.

In Legazpi, the following locations have been recognized as safe viewing sites:

Legazpi Boulevard at a distance of 16.1 kilometers

Sawangan Park at 14.7 kilometers

Legazpi Highlands at 15.2 kilometers

Kalayaan Park at 13.2 kilometers

Our Lady of Salvacion Giant Statue at 11.1 kilometers

In Daraga town, the designated viewing sites include the following:

Cagsawa Ruins Park at 10.38 kilometers

Farm Plate at 14.38 kilometers

Daraga Church at 12.01 kilometers

National Museum at 10.18 kilometers

In Camalig town, the following are the identified areas for safe viewing:

Solong Eco Park at 16.03 kilometers

Quituinan Hill at 9.76 kilometers

Quitinday Greenhills at 18.7 kilometers

Ligao City offers the following safe viewing sites:

Mt. Masaraga Campsite at 9.84 kilometers

Paayahayan sa Bulod at 10 kilometers

Kawa-Kawa Hill / Bambusetum / Divine Mercy Monastery Church at 19.7 kilometers

Hobbit Hill at 9.79 kilometers

Ilah Nature Park at 9.82 kilometers

With these designated safe viewing sites, the DOT aims to ensure the safety of tourists and spectators who wish to witness the volcanic activity in Albay.

NIGHT VIEW. Mayon Volcano as seen from afar at night. – Rhaydz Barcia / Rappler

Albay province earlier implemented an extended seven-kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) due to the increasing unrest of Mayon Volcano.

Albay Governor Grecon Lagman directed disaster risk reduction management offices to prepare for the evacuation of families within the radius.

About 5,817 families or some 21,717 people, need to be evacuated from the extended danger zone.

Some 4,749 families, or about 18,184 individuals, have already been evacuated to safer areas earlier. – Rappler.com