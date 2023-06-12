DOT announces list of safe sites for Mayon Volcano watchers

ALBAY, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) in the Bicol region has designated safe viewing sites in two towns and two cities in Albay in response to the growing number of tourists flocking to Albay to witness the natural spectacle of Mayon Volcano.
DOT-Bicol director Herbie Aguas identified safe viewing sites in Legazpi, Ligao, Camalig, and Daraga where visitors can have vantage points for observing the volcanic activity.
In Legazpi, the following locations have been recognized as safe viewing sites:
- Legazpi Boulevard at a distance of 16.1 kilometers
- Sawangan Park at 14.7 kilometers
- Legazpi Highlands at 15.2 kilometers
- Kalayaan Park at 13.2 kilometers
- Our Lady of Salvacion Giant Statue at 11.1 kilometers
In Daraga town, the designated viewing sites include the following:
- Cagsawa Ruins Park at 10.38 kilometers
- Farm Plate at 14.38 kilometers
- Daraga Church at 12.01 kilometers
- National Museum at 10.18 kilometers
In Camalig town, the following are the identified areas for safe viewing:
- Solong Eco Park at 16.03 kilometers
- Quituinan Hill at 9.76 kilometers
- Quitinday Greenhills at 18.7 kilometers
Ligao City offers the following safe viewing sites:
- Mt. Masaraga Campsite at 9.84 kilometers
- Paayahayan sa Bulod at 10 kilometers
- Kawa-Kawa Hill / Bambusetum / Divine Mercy Monastery Church at 19.7 kilometers
- Hobbit Hill at 9.79 kilometers
- Ilah Nature Park at 9.82 kilometers
With these designated safe viewing sites, the DOT aims to ensure the safety of tourists and spectators who wish to witness the volcanic activity in Albay.
Albay province earlier implemented an extended seven-kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) due to the increasing unrest of Mayon Volcano.
Albay Governor Grecon Lagman directed disaster risk reduction management offices to prepare for the evacuation of families within the radius.
About 5,817 families or some 21,717 people, need to be evacuated from the extended danger zone.
Some 4,749 families, or about 18,184 individuals, have already been evacuated to safer areas earlier. – Rappler.com
