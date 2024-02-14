Valentine’s relief: Mayor offers paid two-day break for single workers in Quezon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOWN HALL. The town hall of General Luna in Quezon province, where workers without a Valentine are allowed to take a leave for two days with pay after Valentine's Day.

The town hall workers can either opt to indulge in a two-day break post-Valentine's, or they can bravely face the world and receive twice their daily rates for reporting for work

QUEZON, Philippines – A town government in Quezon province has extended a gesture of kindness to town hall employees, especially those who may not have a Valentine’s Day prospect.

Mayor Matt Erwin Florido announced his decision to grant romantically unattached municipal employees the privilege of taking a two-day paid leave starting on Thursday, February 15, the day after Valentine’s Day.

He said he made his decision official by signing Executive Order No. 9-2024, which granted a two-day special leave exclusively to single employees.

Local officials said at least 36 single town hall workers have qualified so far for what Florido considers as a post-Valentine’s Day stress-relief initiative and break from Cupid’s antics.

The executive order provides two options for eligible employees: they can either opt for a two-day special stress leave with pay, allowing them to indulge in a well-deserved break post-Valentine’s, or they can bravely face the world and receive twice their daily rates for working on February 15 and 16.

Florido’s reason: Valentine’s Day can become a stressful day for those who are not romantically attached.

“Ito ay isang maliit na bagay na magpapasaya at pampa good vibes para at mag boost ng motivation sa ating manggawa sa gobyerno,” he said.

(This is a small thing that will bring happiness and good vibes, and boost the motivation of our government workers.)

He said was convinced that compassion, understanding, and a little kindness goes a long way in the face of pressure, and that love truly knows no bounds in a town with a heart.

Some town hall workers found Florido’s executive order amusing; others found it touching. They welcome the initiative.

Francis Derrick Lozada, the town’s public information officer, said, “This kind of privilege is heart warming as it made me feel heard and seen.”

The 27-year-old Lozada, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, added that he has experienced mixed emotions of loneliness and disappointment because he has no love life now.

“Kasi may mga pagkakataon na iiinsip ko what and how it feels like if there is someone I can lean on,” Lozada said.

(There are moments when I wonder what and how it feels like to have someone I can lean on.)

To cope with this, Lozada said he has been preoccupying himself with eating, sleeping, and engaging in movie marathons, or keeping busy with work and learning new things.

Ansherina Dollosin, a 25-year-old human resource management officer at the town hall, said she would rather work and avail of the double-pay package because she found work to be a stress reliever already, and because she could use the extra pay being a single worker.

“Sa mga panahon ngayon mahirap humanap ng partner kasi hindi naman lahat eh marunong mag adjust at naiintindihan ka…. Pero ina-acknowledge ko rin po yung feeling ko kapag may mga ganitong panahon na malungkot at memories noon may partner ako,” Dollosin said.

(In times like these, it’s difficult to find a partner because not everyone knows how to adjust and understand you…. But I acknowledge my feelings during times like this when I feel sad and reminisce about the memories when I had a partner.)

Mayor Florido has clarified that he would shoulder the extra cost of paying those who would opt not to take the two-day break.

“Not a single centavo from government funds will be used. This comes straight from my own pocket, a personal investment for the happiness and well-being of my fellow government employees,” he said. – Rappler.com