Pampanga disaster teams start evacuating coastal villages

READY FOR EVACUATION. Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office teams ready their vehicle on Sunday, September 25 for the evacuation of coastal villages threatened by Super Typhoon Karding.

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The provincial government of Pampanga started forced evacuation in coastal villages early Sunday, September 25 as Central Luzon province braced for Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).

Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Angelina Blanco, in an online briefing with the provincial information office said at least 21 villages in Macabebe and Masantol towns were already flooded in previous days due to a combination of accumulated rains from the habagat or southwest monsoon and high tide.

Other vulnerable towns, she said, are Lubao, Minalin, and Sasmuan.

The PDRRMO identified the high-risk coastal barangays as Alauli, Bagang, Balibago, Sapang Kawayan, Nigui, and Sagrada in Masantol town; barangays Batang 1st and 2nd, Mabuanbuan, Sebitanan, and Malusac in Sasmuan; Saplad, Dawe, Bulac, Maniango in Minalin, barangays Bancal Pugad and Sinubli, and Sta. Teresa 2 in Lubao; and barangays Consuelo, Dalayap, and San Esteban in Macabebe.

Blanco said local governments in Magalang, Arayat, Porac, Mabalacat, and Floridablanca have also been directed to implement preemptive measures to protect residents from landslides.

She identified the high-risk upland barangays as Sapang Uwak, Camias, Villa Maria, Inararo, Diaz, Babo Sacan, Hacienda Dolores, Pio, and Planas in Porac town; barangays Baliti, Gatiawin, La Paz Turu, Mangga-Cacutud, Palinlang, San Juan Bano, and San Roque Bitas in Arayat; barangays San Vicente, San Agustin, Sto. Nino, Ayala, and Turu in Magalang, barangays Nabuclod, San Ramon, and Mawacat in Floridablanca; and barangays Macapagal, Marcos Village, and Calumpang in Mabalacat City.

Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda late Saturday, September 24 and Sunday issued several orders raising relief, health, and other emergency operation areas to “red alert” status.

Pineda said the province has an ample supply of relief goods, with teams from the PDRRMC already deployed in jump-off points for quicker response to distress calls.

RESCUE WORK. A Pampanga rescuer gathers equipment on Sunday, September 25 as the Central Luzon province braces for Super Typhoon Karding. (Pampanga Provincial information Office)

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr of independently-administered Angeles City said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has already stationed ambulances in four strategic points in the city – north, east, west, and south – to ensure quick response time.

Members of the ACDRRMO were deployed at Caltex Gas Station in Brgy. Pulung Cacutud, Stoplight in Brgy. Pulungbulu, BPI in Brgy. Balibago and Outpost near Burger King in Brgy. Anunas.

The 24/7 Hotlines of the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office are 0917-851-9581 and 0998-842-7746. – Rappler.com