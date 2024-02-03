IN PHOTOS: 2024 Panagbenga Festival’s blooming opening

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BLOOMING. A street dancer wearing traditional Igorot clothing graces Baguio City's streets during the Panagbenga Festival on February 3, 2024.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Panagbenga Festival, now in its 28th year, commenced with the theme “celebrating tradition, embracing innovation.”

CULTURE. Baguio City residents wearing Igorot clothing join festivities during the Panagbenga Festival on February 3, 2024. Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Running from February 1 to March 3, the festival opened with two main events, the “Panagbengascapes: A Garden Exhibit” and “Baguio Blooms: A Market Encounter.”

These events offered a glimpse into Baguio residents’ craftsmanship and creativity through landscape exhibitions and a market of unique products, crafts, and food.

DASHING. Flowers in full bloom are on display for ‘Panagbengascapes: A Garden Exhibit.’ Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

The Panagbenga, which means “season of blooming,” was started in 1995 by Damaso Bangaoet Jr. and has grown from a local community event into a widely recognized festival. It symbolizes the Baguio community’s resilience and unity.

RICH CULTURE. This stall displays local Baguio City products as part of ‘Baguio Blooms: A Market Encounter.’ Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

This year’s theme reflects the festival’s goal: to balance traditional values with new ideas, making Panagbenga a relevant and engaging celebration for all attendees.

MESMERIZING. This woman poses for a photo as she embodies the vibrant colors of a sunflower. Wild sunflowers are one of Baguio’s native symbols. Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

On Saturday, February 3, a civic parade was held from the Panagbenga Park to Melvin Jones Grandstand. The event was no ordinary parade – it highlighted Baguio’s cultural pride through music, dance, and colorful displays.

TRADITION. These Baguio City residents in Igorot clothing take part in keeping their traditions and culture alive. Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Another key attraction was the drum and lyre competition, which showcased the musical talents of students from various schools, boosting the festival’s lively atmosphere. So far in the competitions, Manuel Roxas Elementary School led the pack, followed closely by Lucban Elementary School and Tuba Central Elementary School.

VIBRANT MUSIC. This group of young folks carry their musical instruments along the streets of Baguio City. Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

As the festivities continue, attendees can expect a variety of activities, such as floral floats, street dancing, and culinary fairs. – Rappler.com