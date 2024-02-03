Luzon
Luzon
Baguio City

IN PHOTOS: 2024 Panagbenga Festival’s blooming opening

Mia Magdalena Fokno

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN PHOTOS: 2024 Panagbenga Festival’s blooming opening

BLOOMING. A street dancer wearing traditional Igorot clothing graces Baguio City's streets during the Panagbenga Festival on February 3, 2024.

Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

This year's theme reflects the festival's goal: to balance traditional values with new ideas, making Panagbenga a relevant and engaging celebration for all attendees

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Panagbenga Festival, now in its 28th year, commenced with the theme “celebrating tradition, embracing innovation.”

People, Person, Adult
CULTURE. Baguio City residents wearing Igorot clothing join festivities during the Panagbenga Festival on February 3, 2024. Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Running from February 1 to March 3, the festival opened with two main events, the “Panagbengascapes: A Garden Exhibit” and “Baguio Blooms: A Market Encounter.”

These events offered a glimpse into Baguio residents’ craftsmanship and creativity through landscape exhibitions and a market of unique products, crafts, and food.

Flower, Petal, Plant
DASHING. Flowers in full bloom are on display for ‘Panagbengascapes: A Garden Exhibit.’ Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

The Panagbenga, which means “season of blooming,” was started in 1995 by Damaso Bangaoet Jr. and has grown from a local community event into a widely recognized festival. It symbolizes the Baguio community’s resilience and unity.

Bazaar, Market, Shop
RICH CULTURE. This stall displays local Baguio City products as part of ‘Baguio Blooms: A Market Encounter.’ Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

This year’s theme reflects the festival’s goal: to balance traditional values with new ideas, making Panagbenga a relevant and engaging celebration for all attendees.

Flower, Flower Arrangement, Plant
MESMERIZING. This woman poses for a photo as she embodies the vibrant colors of a sunflower. Wild sunflowers are one of Baguio’s native symbols. Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

On Saturday, February 3, a civic parade was held from the Panagbenga Park to Melvin Jones Grandstand. The event was no ordinary parade – it highlighted Baguio’s cultural pride through music, dance, and colorful displays.

People, Person, Adult
TRADITION. These Baguio City residents in Igorot clothing take part in keeping their traditions and culture alive. Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Another key attraction was the drum and lyre competition, which showcased the musical talents of students from various schools, boosting the festival’s lively atmosphere. So far in the competitions, Manuel Roxas Elementary School led the pack, followed closely by Lucban Elementary School and Tuba Central Elementary School.

Urban, People, Person
VIBRANT MUSIC. This group of young folks carry their musical instruments along the streets of Baguio City. Photo by Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

As the festivities continue, attendees can expect a variety of activities, such as floral floats, street dancing, and culinary fairs. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!

Benguet

Cordillera Administrative Region

fiestas and festivals