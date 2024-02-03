IN PHOTOS: 2024 Panagbenga Festival’s blooming opening

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Panagbenga Festival, now in its 28th year, commenced with the theme “celebrating tradition, embracing innovation.”
Running from February 1 to March 3, the festival opened with two main events, the “Panagbengascapes: A Garden Exhibit” and “Baguio Blooms: A Market Encounter.”
These events offered a glimpse into Baguio residents’ craftsmanship and creativity through landscape exhibitions and a market of unique products, crafts, and food.
The Panagbenga, which means “season of blooming,” was started in 1995 by Damaso Bangaoet Jr. and has grown from a local community event into a widely recognized festival. It symbolizes the Baguio community’s resilience and unity.
This year’s theme reflects the festival’s goal: to balance traditional values with new ideas, making Panagbenga a relevant and engaging celebration for all attendees.
On Saturday, February 3, a civic parade was held from the Panagbenga Park to Melvin Jones Grandstand. The event was no ordinary parade – it highlighted Baguio’s cultural pride through music, dance, and colorful displays.
Another key attraction was the drum and lyre competition, which showcased the musical talents of students from various schools, boosting the festival’s lively atmosphere. So far in the competitions, Manuel Roxas Elementary School led the pack, followed closely by Lucban Elementary School and Tuba Central Elementary School.
As the festivities continue, attendees can expect a variety of activities, such as floral floats, street dancing, and culinary fairs. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.