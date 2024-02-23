10,000 cupcakes to be sold during La Trinidad’s 42nd strawberry festival

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SWEET. Strawberies and some of its by-products on display in La Trinidad town in Benguet.

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – La Trinidad, dubbed as the Strawberry Capital of the Philippines, will host its 42nd Strawberry Festival from March 4 to 26, an event that promises to blend agricultural prowess with community involvement.

Local officials said this year’s festivities would stand out for the town’s innovative presentation of their celebrated strawberries. Instead of the customary giant strawberry cakes, the spotlight will be on the baking and sale of 10,000 special strawberry cupcakes as a practical and inclusive twist on past traditions.

“The festival serves to promote our strawberries and by-products, while bringing our community together through a variety of meaningful activities,” La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda told a news conference on Wednesday, February 21.

PRESENTATION. A young woman shows a basket of strawberry products in La Trinidad, Benguet. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

He said the cupcakes, to be sold at P40 each, will reflect a thoughtful consideration of sustainability and community participation.

The event is structured around the Strawberry Festival Ordinance of 2011, ensuring that it remains a collective celebration that strengthens community ties.

BERRY SWEET CAKE. A cake made of La Trinidad strawberries in Benguet. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

This year’s theme, “La Trinidad: The Strawberry Capital of the Philippines (‘Sirum ni Duting’),” is a declaration of the town’s significance in the country’s strawberry industry.

Valred Olsim, La Trinidad municipal tourism officer, said, “It’s actually a reestablishment of our identity as the strawberry capital of the country. There are other towns promoting strawberries, and we would like to reclaim that we are the first town that promoted strawberries as our one town-one product.”

PRESENTATION. Strawberries and flowers on display at the Philippine’s strawberry capital, La Trinidad in Benguet province. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

The festival boasts a packed schedule of events meant to engage and entertain a wide audience:

Strawberry Lane opening at the Municipal Park on March 4

Heaviest and Sweetest Strawberries Competition at the Municipal Park on March 8

Strawberry Fun Run (Duting tan dukto): starting at the Municipal Park on March 9

Street Dancing, Small Floats, and Drum and Lyre Performances at the municipal grounds on March 16

Strawberry Cake Fest at the municipal gym on March 17

Dongba ni Kavajo (horse racing) at Betag on March 23

Mr. & Ms. La Trinidad at the BSU Gym on March 24

Salda assured a sufficient strawberry supply throughout the festival and beyond because of the support they have been receiving from the Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

“Our farmers’ use of Japanese technology and the DA-CAR’s irrigation project ensure we have sufficient strawberries until around June,” he said.

Salda said the festival will serve as a platform for showcasing La Trinidad’s cultural heritage and products. – Rappler.com