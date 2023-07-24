Marcos’ 2023 SONA: Only part of a bigger picture

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – After sitting through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA), his second in his six-year term, Rappler panelists agreed on one thing: it did not meet expectations.

In a SONA that lasted around an hour and 10 minutes, Marcos enumerated Monday, July 24, his accomplishments during his first year in office, and what Filipinos should be expecting in his Year 2.

Despite touching on different sectors, from economy, agriculture, transportation, to foreign policy, discussions felt like they only touched the surface, and did not mention ongoing issues faced by each sectors.

An underwhelming SONA

Rappler resident economist JC Punongbayan said that Marcos made use of a lot of “window-dressing,” or last-minute acts and proclamations to boost one’s portfolio, to increase achievements under his belt before the SONA.

Punongbayan said that even if Marcos mentioned favorable statistics in Philippine economy, it was the result of the “permanent scars” the COVID-19 pandemic had on the local economy. He adds that only the prices of transportation have really gone down, coming out of the pandemic lockdown.

Ira Cruz of Move As One PH said that the lack of mention of active transportation plans and initiatives made Marcos’ SONA “sorely lacking.” He also pointed out that the President failed to mention prevailing transportation issues, such as the PUV modernization program and the ongoing jeepney transportation strike.

“The President clearly left that (transportation strike) out of his State of the Nation Address,” Cruz said. “We were kind of hoping that the President could have issued a clear directive for a whole of government approach.”

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug felt that he did not talk about maritime issues enough, especially with regional superpower China. (READ: 8 out of 10 Filipinos say alliances needed to defend West PH Sea – Pulse Asia)

“I felt he downplayed our maritime issues with China…. he sort of glosses over it and stopped with the line ‘friend to all, enemy to none,’ which is already outdated, that the world has changed,” Vitug said.

She also said that even though Marcos brought up the discussion of the rule of law in his SONA, he should have also mentioned related issues, such as corruption.

“He wasn’t in it to inspire the nation,” Rappler columnist John Nery said. “It was more like a progress report of different sectors.”

In his second SONA, Nery said that Marcos put more particular attention to providing updates to what his administration has done in its first year.

He added that it was also a way of consolidating political relationships across the board.

Playing politics

There is much speculation when it comes to President Marcos’ political relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte. Multimedia reporter Bonz Magsambol said that Duterte is careful in how she positions herself publicly, as she is aware of her popularity as a government figure:

“[C]autious si Sara Duterte sa kaniyang mga dealings with the government kasi ayaw niyang ma-outshine si [Marcos] (Sara Duterte is cautious with her dealings with the government because she doesn’t want to outshine [Marcos])…. Because she is carrying the Duterte brand,” Magsambol said.

Her resignation though from the Lakas-CMD party last May was a clear indication of her “declaration of war,” despite this leaving her open to attacks from her opponents.

When it comes to Marcos’ position in the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into the bloody war on drugs by Sara’s father, then-president Rodrigo Duterte, the President has to find the right balance of appeasing both the international community and his political allies.

“Kay Marcos ‘to mahirap kasi paano niya po-protektahan yung alliance niya kay Duterte pero pababanguhin pa rin niya yung pangalan niya sa international community? (It’s hard for Marcos because how will he protect his alliance with Duterte while rebuilding his image with the international community?)” multimedia reporter Lian Buan asked.

Marcos recently said that his administration will not cooperate with the ICC, citing defense of the country’s sovereignty.

Marcos’ year 2

Punongbayan hoped to see more concrete actions from the President for the economy coming the second year. “Given the political capital of the president, more could have been done. There are so many reforms and key aspects of economy. There are many missed opportunities in the past year,” he said.

Nery expected to see a more headstrong and politically-confident Marcos in the coming months: “We will see a more assertive Marcos, going forward. Not in the Duterte kind of assertive, he is just not [that] type of person. He is Mr. Good Vibes and Mr. Party, but he will be assertive in that way.”

Ultimately Vitug wants a Marcos that doesn’t fall back on his promises, especially those of maritime territorial assertion in the region:

“I want to be hopeful. I hope Marcos doesn’t go to strategic appeasement of China… I hope he does not succumb to pressure because of loans. He continue to be assertive of our sovereign rights. And maybe a bigger picture of our national security policy.“ – Rappler.com